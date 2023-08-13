Lazy Sundays? Run These 5 Kitchen Errands For An Effortless Week Ahead

A well-organised kitchen makes cooking easier.

We understand that Sunday is all about lounging in your cosy bed and doing nothing, but you can't forget that Monday will be back in less than 24 hours. Our hearts ache to play the bad cop here, but you really need to get up at some point and take care of the basics to enjoy a hassle-free week ahead. Weekdays are generally super hectic, leaving us with the bare minimum of time to spend in the kitchen. In such a tight situation, you can't afford to go extensive with your meals. At the same time, you also can't compromise on your daily nutritional intake. What is the best possible solution to this, you ask? Just make some smart moves and get organised for the whole week. Wondering what those are? Let us shed some light.

It is best to organise your kitchen in free time.

Here Are 5 Sunday Kitchen Practices For A Hassle-Free Week Ahead:

1. Thoroughly scan the pantry:

Check your pantry for each and every dry and fresh item. If you find that any of them are missing, head to the grocery store and restock. A well-organised pantry makes your job easier.

2. Deep clean the kitchen:

We all clean our utensils on a daily basis, but deep cleaning the kitchen is not possible during the weekdays. Hence, we suggest dedicating some time on a Sunday to clean those hidden corners, wash the stove, rinse the kitchen towels, and clean the containers - it helps you maintain personal hygiene.

3. Cut and chop vegetables and store them:

From peeling cloves to chopping carrots and more, you can always wash, clean, and cut the vegetables beforehand and store them in air-tight containers. This way, you can save time while preparing meals on a weekday.

4. Prepare some basic masalas for curries:

We agree every recipe uses unique ingredients. But if you look into it, you'll find some commonalities between them all, especially in terms of masalas. So we suggest preparing ginger paste, garlic paste, chilli paste, cumin paste, and garam masala paste beforehand and storing them in the freezer whenever you need them.

5. Create a meal plan:

Finally, create a meal plan for the week ahead and get the vegetables and other ingredients accordingly. Always start with the vegetables that spoil faster. Gradually, move on to the longer-lasting ones - this way, you can easily minimize food wastage.

Give it a try this week and let us know if the plan worked for you. Happy Sunday, everyone!

