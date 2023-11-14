Know Your Salt: A Comprehensive Guide To 6 Different Varieties

Different salt varieties you should know about. (Image Credit: Istock)

Salt is something that we all use on a daily basis. It is an essential ingredient in cooking and is what adds flavour to our dishes. Without it, our food would just taste super bland. Whenever we think of salt, images of white-coloured, super-fine granules instantly come to mind. But did you know there are several other varieties of salt that exist out there? Knowing which type of salt to use can make a huge difference in your cooking. It may seem like it won't make much of a difference, but once you pay attention, you'll realise it actually does. The following guide will help you understand six of the most popular varieties of salt in detail. Read on!

Here Are 6 Different Types Of Salt You Should Know About:

1. Table Salt

Table salt is the one that we most commonly spot at grocery stores. Also known as common salt, it is quite fine in texture and dissolves easily. While it is ideal for cooking and seasoning, it is more heavily processed. This results in a loss of minerals and makes it less nutritious as compared to other varieties.

2. Kosher Salt

The next most popular variety of salt is kosher salt. Unlike table salt, this one has larger grains and a coarse texture. This makes it easier to work with while cooking. Kosher salt is made solely from sodium chloride and is not iodized as well. It's commonly used by chefs to season meats or salads. Here's everything you need to know about it in detail.

3. Sea Salt

As the name suggests, this type of salt comes from the sea. It is made by evaporating sea water and is minimally processed. Due to this, it is able to retain most of its minerals and has a more complex flavour than regular table salt. Sea salt has irregular flakes with a coarse texture and is ideal for seasoning. When used topically, it also acts as a natural exfoliant.

4. Black Salt

Black salt, also known as kala namak, is another common variety of salt. It is harvested from volcanic rock salt in the Himalayas. This salt is quite rich in nutrients such as calcium, iron, and magnesium. However, it has a slightly pungent odour, so you must use it in small quantities. Black salt is ideal for adding flavour to Indian curries or snacks.

5. Himalayan Salt

Himalayan salt is a type of rock salt that is mined in the Punjab region of Pakistan. Also known as sendha namak, it has a naturally pink colour due to the traces of minerals. It is unrefined and has a saltier flavour as compared to regular table salt. It is great for adding to any type of recipe and also for food presentation due to its attractive colour.

6. Fleur De Sel

This variety of salt is quite rare and unique. It is a type of French sea salt that is carefully harvested by hand off the top of the salt ponds. It is renowned worldwide for its delicate and moist texture and is used by chefs. The word 'fleur de sel' translates to 'flower of the sea' and is one of the most precious salts in the world.

So, the next time you find yourself deciding which salt to opt for in your cooking, you'll know exactly which one to choose.