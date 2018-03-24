Knee Pain Could Up Depression Risk In Elderly: 4 Foods That May Help Manage Depression Naturally

Extreme knee pain may damage the quality of life in the elderly and can make them prone to depression, claims a Japanese study. Depression is a mental health disorder characterised by prolonged period of sadness. Loss of interest in daily activities, disinterest in eating and low self-esteem are common symptoms of depression. According to WHO, Depression will be the leading cause of disability worldwide by 2030.

Osteoarthritis could take a toll on quality of life, which would eventually lead to depression, noted the study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

The study, led by Yuji Nishiwaki from the Toho University in Japan, showed that elderly who experienced knee pain at night while in bed, while putting on socks, or while getting in or out of a car were more likely to report having symptoms of depression.

573 people aged 65 or older for the study were examined for the study. When the study began (between 2005 and 2006) none of the participants had symptoms of depression. After a span of two years, all of them completed follow-up interviews. In these interviews, participants were made to answer questions about their knee pain and were evaluated for symptoms of depression.

The findings revealed that nearly 12 per cent of the participants had developed symptoms of depression.

"Examining elderly people's responses to questions about pain at night and difficulties performing daily activities may be an efficient way of identifying those at high risk of developing depressive symptoms," the researchers said.

Depression, like any other physiological condition needs proper care and treatment. Your diet may play a crucial role in doing so. Here are some foods you must include in your diet if you are facing depression.

1. Complex carbohydrates: Include foods that are rich in complex carbs in your diet like whole grains and brown rice. A lot of studies have shown that low carb diets have been linked to nervousness, anxiety, decreased concentration and insomnia.

2. Vitamin D: A deficiency of this nutrient if often linked with mood swings and depression. Add natural sources of Vitamin D like mushrooms, eggs and soy milk to your diet.

3. Antioxidants: Antioxidants can help in reducing the oxidative stress on your mental health. Berries and foods like cherries, grapes and dark leafy greens are your best bet.

4. Good quality proteins: Protein rich foods are known to boost alertness. Some of them contain an amino acid called tryptophan which helps your body make the mood boosting brain chemical, serotonin. Peas, beans, soya, lentils and paneer are good options and so are chicken and fish.

Your diet is only a part of managing depression. If you are dealing with severe depression, you must take your physicians and medications serioouly. Regular exercising or moderate physical activity has also been linked to reducing symptoms of depression.

(With Inputs IANS)