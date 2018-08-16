Kidney Stone Management: 5 Dietary Do's and Don'ts To Follow 

Kidney stones are defined as small and hard deposits that are formed in the kidney. These deposits are too big to be eliminated through urine, which is why it is often too painful for patients when they urinate. One major factor leading to the formation of a kidney stone is lack of water in the body. People who consume less than the recommended amount of water are known to develop kidney stones at a much higher rate. Kidneys work as your body's natural filter. When there is too much waste in too little liquid, crystals begin to form. These crystals solidify to an extent that your urine is not able to pass it smoothly. These deposits or kidney stones are formed due to chemicals such as calcium, oxalate, urate, cystine, xanthine, and phosphate. Some of the common causes apart from not drinking water include, exercise (too much or too little), obesity, weight loss surgery, or eating food with too much salt or sugar.

A person with kidney stones is recommended to drink 3 quarts (12 glasses) of water daily. The dos and don'ts in terms of foods vary according to the different types of stones. The two most common types of kidney stones are calcium oxalate and uric acid kidney stones.



Health practitioner and macrobiotic nutritionist, Shilpa Arora, recommends, "70% of the diet of a person suffering from kidney stones should include watery fruits and vegetables. Rest everything should be taken in moderation. Fruits like grapes, watermelon, oranges and plums should be taken as much as possible. Cherries are considered to be exceptionally good during this time. All these fruits and vegetables help in balancing the acidic levels in the body. However, fruits and vegetables with seeds, like tomatoes, eggplant, ladyfinger etc. must be avoided since seeds are hard to digest. Lemon water is highly recommended."

Here are common dietary do's and don'ts that people with kidney stones are often recommended to follow.

1. For a person suffering from calcium-oxalate kidney stones, Go low on oxalate-rich foods: Some foods which are very high in oxalate include peanuts, rhubarb, spinach, beets, sesame seeds, chocolate and sweet potatoes.

2. Consume milk and milk products. No, you do not need to eliminate calcium completely from your diet. It is recommended by nutritionists to take calcium and oxalate rich foods together so that the oxalate can bind itself to calcium before it reaches the kidneys. Products like milk, yogurt, and cheese should be consumed adequately.

3. Eat lots of watery fruits and vegetables which help in increasing the liquid content in the body.

4. To check your uric acid, it is necessary to cut down on a purine rich diet. Foods such as red meat, organ meat and shellfish should be avoided as high concentration of purine can be found in these.

5. Limit the amount of alcohol intake as alcohol causes an increase in uric acid levels.

Follow these steps and manage kidney stones better. It needs to be understood that these tips are not meant to be substitute to your ongoing treatment or medicines. If your condition is becoming too painful or if there is any aggravation in the symptoms, it is advisable to consult a doctor immediately.