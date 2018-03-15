Ketogenic Diet For Weight Loss: 5 Things About The Fat-Friendly Diet You Must Know

Celebrities and actors across Hollywood and Bollywood cannot stop gushing over the wondrous ketogenic diet, and how it helped them shed oodles of kilos. Although the health effects of the diet are still being debated, a number of celebrities have been known to depend on it to achieve their respective body goals. From Hollywood sensation Kim Kardashian to Bollywood diva Huma Qureshi and comedian Tanmay Bhat,all of them were said to have been following the diet at some point. Here are 5 things about the popular diet you must know

1. It Is High on fats



Yes you heard us. A weight loss diet that works by loading up on fats, sounds bizzare right? But that is how keto works. The diet downplays carbs in favour of fats. When you are low on carbohydrates, your body will start burning stored fat for metabolism through a process called ketosis, which will ultimately result in weight loss.

2. But what kind of fats





When we say fats we don't mean your greasy fat that you tend to relish in cheesy, buttery and deep fried foods. The fat we're talking about here is the plant-based fat like the one in avocados.

3. Say cheese



Cheese is one of the healthiest fats you can include in your diet. Cheese forms a crucial part of ketogenic diet. Especially feta. Feta cheese is a brined curd cheese made from Sheep's milk. Feta cheese is lower in fat and calories as compared to many other types of cheese. Feta cheese has 21 grams of fat (per 100 grams) as per USDA. In addition to good fats and calcium, Feta can also prove to be a good source of protein.

4. Keeps You Satiated For Long

Proteins take long to digest. Carbs empty the stomach easily, whereas fats stay there for longer. Prolonged and high intake of fats and protein enhances the satiety level; therefore a person ends up feeling fuller for long, thereby eating less

5. But what about other nutrients?

"Indians are primarily dependent on grains, lentils, pulses and millets. Our diet is carb-heavy. We usually don't eat meats in high quantity. The diet is not a viable option at all. If you aren't having enough fluids, such low-carb diets may lead to the development of kidney and gall-bladder stones," added Dr. Ritika Sammadar, Nutritionist at Max Health Care in New Delhi. Moreover eliminating cereals, nuts, seeds, and legumes can make one deficient in fiber, calcium, potassium, selenium, magnesium and other important nutrients.

Make sure you consult a certified nutritionist before starting the diet. If not followed well, the diet can misfire too and deplete you of vital nutrients.