Should People With PCOS Consider Keto?

The ketogenic (keto) diet is a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet that aims to shift the body's metabolism from using glucose (sugar) for energy to burning fat by entering a state called ketosis. This diet typically involves reducing carbohydrate intake, while increasing fat intake with moderate protein consumption. People with PCOS can consider following the keto diet, as it may help improve insulin sensitivity, support weight loss, and balance hormone levels, all of which are beneficial for managing PCOS symptoms. However, due to its restrictive nature and potential risks, it is important for individuals with PCOS. Read on as we discuss why you should or shouldn't consider keto if you have PCOS.

Why people with PCOS may consider keto

1. Improved insulin sensitivity

PCOS is often associated with insulin resistance, which can lead to weight gain and difficulty losing weight. The keto diet, which is high in fats and low in carbohydrates, can help reduce blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. This can be beneficial for managing PCOS symptoms, as better insulin regulation can help balance hormone levels and reduce symptoms like irregular periods, acne, and excessive hair growth.

2. Weight loss

Many people with PCOS struggle with weight management. The keto diet can lead to significant weight loss by promoting fat burning due to its low-carb approach, which forces the body to use fat as its primary energy source. Losing weight can help reduce the severity of PCOS symptoms and lower the risk of developing related conditions like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

3. Hormonal balance

By reducing carbohydrate intake, the keto diet may help lower insulin levels, which in turn can reduce the production of androgens (male hormones) that are typically elevated in women with PCOS. This can help alleviate symptoms like hair loss, acne, and hirsutism (excessive hair growth).

Why people with PCOS may not consider keto

1. Restrictive nature

The keto diet is highly restrictive, eliminating most carbohydrates, including fruits, whole grains, and many vegetables. This restriction can make it challenging to maintain long-term, and the diet may lack certain nutrients essential for overall health, such as fibre, vitamins, and minerals. A poorly planned keto diet can lead to nutritional deficiencies, which may negatively impact overall health.

2. Potential impact on hormones

While the keto diet may improve insulin sensitivity, some studies suggest that extreme carbohydrate restriction can affect cortisol levels (stress hormone) and thyroid function, potentially disrupting other hormonal balances. This could worsen PCOS symptoms for some individuals, especially if they have underlying thyroid issues.

3. Not suitable for everyone

The keto diet is not ideal for everyone. People with PCOS may also experience different responses to the diet based on their unique metabolic profiles and health conditions. The lack of carbohydrates may lead to fatigue, mood swings, or difficulty maintaining energy levels, which can be challenging for some.

People with PCOS may consider the keto diet for its potential benefits in improving insulin sensitivity, promoting weight loss, and balancing hormones. However, it is essential to approach it carefully due to its restrictive nature and potential impacts on overall health and hormones. Consulting with a healthcare professional or dietitian who understands PCOS is crucial before starting the keto diet to ensure it is tailored to individual needs and safely managed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.