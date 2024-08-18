Kareena Kapoor's 'Saturday Night Date' Features This Dreamy Dessert - See Pic

Check out Kareena Kapoor's yummy food adventures. (Photo: Instagram/ kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her versatility on-screen and her passion for food off-screen. The Bollywood diva has always been open about her love for delicious food and has often shared her foodie adventures with her fans on social media. From indulging in delicious pizzas to dining out with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's social media is filled with mouth-watering images of her favourite dishes. In her latest foodie update, the actress shared a tempting update on her Instagram Stories. The Jab We Met actress posted a picture of a delicious apple pie with the caption, "My Saturday night date with apple pie." The image shows a plate containing a nice portion of a baked apple pie with a generous serving of vanilla ice cream.

Take a look here:

If you are tempted to feast on a yummy pie after viewing Kareena's story, here are a few pie recipes for you to try out:

1. Banoffee Pie

This is a dessert combining caramelised bananas, toffee and biscuits. This sweet treat will leave you craving for more. Check out the recipe here.

2. Quick Salted Caramel Pie

Quick Salted Caramel pie is a fast and easy dessert with caramel, sea salt and cream. It's a sweet treat that's quick to make. Recipe here.

3. Rhubarb Pie

This is a sweet and tangy dessert made with fresh rhubarb and sugar, perfect for spring. Click here for the recipe.

4. Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie is a dessert made with sweet potatoes, spices and cream. This is a delicious alternative to pumpkin pie. See the recipe here.