Is This Food Bill Total Correct? Viral Reddit Post Stirs Up Debate

When ordering food at our favourite fast food outlets, we quickly select our preferred items, pay the bill and take away our food. We hardly look up to go through each item on the bill and whether the totals have been added up correctly. However, recently, one such food bill has stirred up controversy and left internet users divided. A Reddit user named u/relpmeraggy shared a post in the sub-Reddit r/mildlyinfuriating. In the post, we could see a picture of the bill with two items mentioned on it. Take a look at what the confusion was all about here:

"Girl at the window argued with me to tell me my math was wrong. Please tell me I'm not tripping," he wrote in the header. As per the bill, the Reddit user had placed an order for 2 Original gyros priced at $8.55 each. This totalled up to $17.1. Further, he added a portion of large French fries for $2.99, which should ideally lead to a total of $20.09. However, the total amount reflected in the bill was $23.08 instead. Including taxes, this came to a total of $24.46. The Reddit user pointed out that he had been overcharged by $2.99 and asked Reddit to weigh in.

The Reddit post about the food bill went viral, garnering 18k likes and 1.2k comments. People pointed out that he had maybe been charged for two French fries instead of one, hence the extra amount. However, the user claimed that he did not get two portions of fries and thus, was charged wrongly. "To everyone asking I did NOT get 2 sides. Also please note it does not say 2 sides just one. Thanks to everyone for clearing up that confusion," he said in the comments.

Take a look at the reactions to the post.

