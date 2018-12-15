International Tea Day: 3 Herbal Teas To Drink This Winter For Immunity

It is the International Tea Day today! Major tea producing countries like India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Tanzania and Uganda, celebrate the International Tea Day on 15th December every year since 2005. The day is aimed to expand the global tea trade and commemorate the workers in tea plantations. The International tea day also seeks to draw global attention of governments and citizens over the issue of fair trade. Tea has been an intrinsic part of Indian households since time immemorial, but you would be surprised to know that India is not the birth place of tea. According to historians, tea was invented in China and was introduced to India much later. The popularisation of tea on Indian shores is often said to be British strategy. When their trading relations with China severed, the British started building tea gardens in India. The climate in India was found to be rather suitable to cultivate tea, they also employed thousands of local tea gardeners, and started exporting Indian tea across the world as an exotic alternative to the traditional Chinese tea. Till today, India is one of the largest tea producers and consumers in the world. So much so, that most of us find it hard to even start our days without our morning cup of tea.



One of the reasons of its popularity is its strong healing and medicinal qualities too! Tea is packed with many essential antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that is known to stave off the risk of common cold, cough, fever. There are some teas that are also known to alleviate joint pains and promote digestion.

With the nippy air taking the country in its fast embrace; it is imperative for us to bolster our immunity from within. You can manage that in a big way through your diet.

Here are 3 herbal teas you should include in your winter diet:

1. Ginger Tea: India's love affair with ginger needs no introduction. In addition to adding its distinct flavour in our curries and broths. Ginger is also an Ayurvedic favourite to boost immunity naturally.

According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "Its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains. It can also lower medication intake in osteoarthritis."Here's how you can make ginger tea at home.

International Tea Day: Ginger is also an Ayurvedic favourite to boost immunity naturally.

2. Tulsi tea: Tulsi or basil is packed with immunomodulatory properties and is an excellent expectorant, it helps remove phlegm from your chest. It is also a natural cough suppressor. Cineole and eugenol present in tulsi further helps enhance your immunity and relieve congestion.

(Also Read: 18 Benefits of Tulsi, Facts You Must Know About Holy Basil)

3. Chamomile tea: Chamomile is replete with many antibacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds, which makes it ideal to boost immunity. Drinking a hot cup of chamomile tea could help soothe cold and sore throat. Merely inhaling the steam from the cup is said to ease nasal congestion too.

Try these teas and let us know which is your favourite among them all, in the comments section below.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.