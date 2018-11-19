International Men’s Day 2018: Important Diet And Skincare Tips For Men

November 19th is celebrated as International Men's Day every year. This day is observed to celebrate positive male role models and to raise awareness of men's issues. The theme for International Men's Day 2018 is 'positive male role models,' which means putting spotlight on positive role models to raise awareness of men's health and well-being. Men have become more aware and conscious about their health and well-being; they have started to take care of their body, hair and skin. Skincare is not just for women and it is time we dispel the myth that men don't take care about how their skin looks. However, skincare routine for men can be slightly daunting; but fret not! We have got some amazing skincare tips and foods that can help all the men out there to look dashing and dapper. This International Men's Day, let's talk men's skincare regime!

(Also Read: 5 Essential Skincare Tips For Men)

Skincare Tips For Men

Here are a few essential skincare tips that you can keep handy when it comes to looking after your skin:

(Also Read: Attention Men: Here's The Basic Guide To Looking Goods In Just 4 Easy Steps)

Hydrating is important. Each day, men should drink at least 10 glasses of water to ensure that you are well-hydrated. When you drink water, toxins are flushed out of the body, resulting in a glowing and happy skin. If you have been facing under-eye bag issues lately, we have got a solution for you. All you need to do is to put two spoons in the freezer overnight, and in the morning place it under your eyes. You will look fresher, and your under-eye bags will disappear. Cleansing is one of the most important parts of the skincare regime. Cleansing is deep cleaning of your skin. So, when you cleanse your skin, you tend to remove dust, dirt, sweat and bacteria that your skin picks up while you are outdoors. This way you prevent acne, remove dead cells and can have clean fresh face. Some of the natural cleansers you could use are yogurt, papaya, strawberries, lemon and orange peel, and gram flour. Exfoliation is also necessary. The process of exfoliation helps prevent and reduce acne, boost collagen and elastin production, further improving discoloration and age spots. Pick natural exfoliants like sugar, coffee, oatmeal, baking soda, et al. Men generally have a habit to use soap to wash their face. Soaps tend to mess up the pH balance of your facial skin, which may result in dehydrated skin, inflammation and even acnes. Use proper face cleansers that are mild on your skin. You could use natural ingredients like honey, figs, banana, papaya, et al. Don't forget to scrub your lips. Nobody would like dry, flaky and discoloured lips; so pick some natural kitchen ingredients to make them soft and supple. Use sugar or coffee, both of which are amazing scrubbers for lips. Vitamins are essential for your skin health. The most important vitamins you need to take for your skin include vitamin C that prevents ageing, vitamin E that protects against sun damage and prevents dark spots, vitamin K that prevents dark circles under your eyes, vitamin A that promotes healthy skin cell production, and vitamin D that boosts elasticity and collagen production. All of these vitamins are naturally found in everyday foods you consume. It is said that dairy-free diets are said to clear up your acne. So, try and reduce the consumption of dairy products like milk, cheese, ice cream, and yogurt and see if you see the difference on your skin. A diet high in sugar may lead to inflammation and breakouts. It is best to avoid foods high in processed sugar. Opt for fresh vegetables and fruits that are anti-inflammatory in nature and are packed with antioxidants that support skin health. Sleep for at least eight hours a day to get a glowing skin. During sleep, your body tends to repair your skin, produce collagen that prevents wrinkles and increases blood flow to your face, creating a healthy glow. A good sleep will also prevent under-eye bags or dark circles too.

(Also Read: Skincare Tips For Men: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin, Pimples And Acne)

Make sure you are eating a healthy diet along with daily workout to have a healthy and glowing skin!

Wishing all the men around the world a very happy International Men's Day 2018!