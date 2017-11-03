Inflammation Could Trigger Alzheimer's Later: 4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Include In Your Diet 

Inflammation is the body's response to injury, a way to guard itself from foreign invaders like bacteria and virus and repair damaged tissue. It works to heal wounds, but it can also play a role in some chronic diseases. According to a latest study, excess inflammation in mid-life may be an early contributor to the brain changes that are associated with Alzheimer's disease.and other forms of dementiaThe study published in the journal Neurology revealed association between dementia and inflammation, in which the body's immune cells rev up in response to damages and injuries like smoking, stress, illness or poor diet.While the findings stopped short of proving any cause-and-effect relationship, it did hint at the possible link that inflammation could have with dementia.Author Keenan Walker of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine noted that the processes that lead to brain cell loss begin decades before people start showing any symptoms, which makes it crucial to figure out how these processes that happen in middle age affect people many years later.The study was based on the data collected from 1,633 people with an average age of 53. For the study, their blood for levels of five markers of inflammation -- not in any specific part of the body but rather throughout it -- including the white blood cell count was tested. An average of 24 years later, participants took a memory test and underwent brain scans.The study revealed that those who had higher levels of inflammation at midlife on three or more biomarkers had an average 5 percent lower brain volume in the hippocampus and other areas associated with Alzheimer's disease. The researchers added that this effect was similar to having one copy of a gene -- called apolipoprotein E (APOE) e4 -- that influences people to Alzheimer'sIn the memory test too, People with higher inflammation also performed slightly worse that those with lesser inflammation. They were asked to recall words they had remembered, their average stood average five of 10 words compared to 5.5 in the non-inflammation group.While the study was conducted on a large scale, outside experts raised concerns over the unsure relationship between Alzheimer's. People with inflammation did show signs of brain shrinkage and memory loss but there isn't enough evidence to prove a direct relationship. The study may not conclusively show that brain shrinkage is due to inflammation, it does highlight the importance of taking care of your cognitive health through your middle age, noted an expert. Eating a healthy balanced diet, taking regular exercise and managing conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure can help keep inflammation in control.Here are some anti-inflammatory foods that you must add to your diet.A wonderful spice that actually doubles up as a powerful anti-inflammatory. Curcumin, found in turmeric, helps in reducing inflammation naturally. It has been found especially helpful in treating arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and even asthma. Inflammatory process can cause pain, swelling or redness. Curcumin's anti-inflammatory properties help in reducing these symptoms.Walnuts are an excellent source of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids. Certain enzymes present in walnuts inhibit production of neurotransmitters that cause pain and swelling. They are also packed with alpha-linolenic acid and phenolic antioxidants that help in combating free radicals. You can also dote on almonds.Green tea is known to be a great antioxidant. The high amounts of catechin polyphenols that green tea contains make it such a powerful antioxidant. It is rich in anti-inflammatory flavonoids that pick up the free radicals that may cause damage. These active constituents of green tea may protect against cellular damage by stopping free radicals and blocking the overproduction of inflammatory substances.Also known as Anjeer, figs contain flavonoid luteolin that supresses the activity of inflammatory cells. Figs also contain another flavonoid called quercetin. Chronic inflammation in your body leads to the production of free radicals that stimulate the release of inflammatory cells that may start attacking the healthy cells. The antioxidant properties of quercetin can stop this cycle of inflammation, which may help in lowering your risk of heart disease high blood pressure and high cholesterol.