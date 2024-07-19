India's Butter Garlic Naan Bags 7th Spot In 100 'Best Dishes In The World' By TasteAtlas

Check out the top 10 'Best dishes in the world' for 2023-24 by TasteAtlas. (Photo: iStock)

Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has recently released the list of the 100 'Best dishes in the world' for 2023-24. The 100 highest-rated dishes in the world were chosen out of 10,927 catalogued dishes, based on 395,205 user ratings (271,819 valid). The best dish in the world title is bagged by Picanha, a Brazilian beef cut prized for its flavour and tenderness. This beef cut is widely used in traditional Brazilian barbecues known as churrasco. The meat is first grilled and then sliced off a skewer.

India's Butter Garlic Naan took the 7th spot on the list. Butter garlic naan is one of the most beloved versions of this traditional Indian flatbread made using refined wheat flour. The naans are baked in a hot tandoor oven and then brushed with a generous amount of butter and topped with minced garlic. Butter Garlic Naan pairs well with Indian curry dishes like Butter Chicken, Dal Makhani, Malai Kofta, and Shahi Paneer.

Other Indian dishes and cooking techniques that made it to this list include:

Murgh Makhani (Rank 43)

Tikka (Rank 47)

Tandoori - technique (Rank 48)

Following are all the top 10 'Best dishes in the world' according to TasteAtlas:

Picanha - Brazilian beef cut (Brazil) Roti Canai - Flatbread (Malaysia) Phat Kaphrao - Stir fry (Thailand) Pizza Napoletana - Pizza (Italy) Guotie - Dumplings (China) Khao Soi - Noodle Dish (Thailand) Butter Garlic Naan - Flatbread (India) Tangbao - Dumplings (China) Shashlik - Meat Dish (Russia) Phanaeng Curry - Stew (Thailand)

It is worth noting that three dishes from Thailand made it to the top 10 'Best dishes in the world', as per TasteAtlas. How many of these dishes across the world have you tried? Share with us in the comments section.