Butter Garlic Naan, Roti, Amritsari Kulcha And More Named Among Best Breads In The World

Naan is a popular bread in India.

Bread is a staple in kitchens all across the world. Breads can be of different kinds - leavened, unleavened, plain or stuffed. And almost every type tastes great, especially when paired with the right dishes. The versatility of the bread is reflected in the countless variations found in every country. In India alone, you can find a wide range of breads with different sizes, textures and flavours. From roti to naan, we love our breads, and it looks like the world appreciates them too.

Food and travel guide Taste Atlas released yet another list recognising the culinary masterpieces around the globe - this time for the best breads in the world. What's noteworthy is that five Indian breads are featured in the list of 50 breads from different countries.

Butter Garlic Naan bagged the third spot on the list. Interestingly, butter garlic naan had been selected by Taste Atlas earlier also among the 50 best flatbreads in the world. It was put high up in the second spot. The naan flavoured with garlic and lusciously served with butter is undoubtedly one of the tastiest breads we have eaten. Even plain naan was included in the list at the 8th position, which was named the fourth-best flatbread in the previous list.

Paratha also snitched a spot in both the lists and we are not surprised. The breakfast essential can impress anyone who tastes it. Amritsari kulcha with its hearty and satisfying flavours had to be on the list. And, our humble roti - the everyday Indian diet staple was ranked right under the Amritsari Kulcha at the 27th position.