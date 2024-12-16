Two Famous Indian Spots Among The Top 10 Most Legendary Restaurants In The World

Several Indian restaurants were named among the world's most legendary (Photo: paragonrestaurant.in)

Taste Atlas, the popular food and travel guide, has published a year-end list of the 100 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World. Seven Indian establishments were featured on it. Two of them have made it to the top 10: Paragon Restaurant in Kozhikode (rank 5) and Peter Cat in Kolkata (rank 7). The list was published as part of the Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25. Indian cuisine has also received mentions in several other categories, including top spots among the best breads, best vegetable dishes, best food regions and best food cities in the world.

About Paragon Restaurant:

Paragon Restaurant was established in Kozhikode (Calicut) in 1939. It went on to open outposts in other regions in India and in Dubai. Initially, the restaurant used to serve "a fusion of the Malabar region's Moplah and Thiyya cuisines". It now has a more expansive menu. Its biryani remains the most iconic dish to try here.

About Peter Cat:

Peter Cat is one of Kolkata's most legendary restaurants and was established in 1975. It is famous for its chelo kebab: a serving of chicken and mutton kebabs served with butter rice topped with poached egg. Taste Atlas has characterised its menu as Indo-Iranian cuisine. The guide has also noted Peter Cat's "nostalgic retro ambience" and "distinctive red-and-gold interiors."

Other Indian Establishments On Taste Atlas' List Of 100 Most Legendary Restaurants:

Amrik Sukhdev, Murthal

Founded in 1956, this restaurant was initially established to cater to the needs of truck drivers who would frequent the national highway near its location. Over the years, it has evolved to become a popular multi-cuisine dhaba-style restaurant that attracts a wide range of clientele. Amrik Sukhdev was ranked 13th overall on the list by Taste Atlas. The guide especially suggests trying the aloo paratha here.

Karim's, New Delhi

Karim's was founded in 1913 by Mohammed Aziz, a cook who had worked in the royal court of Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar. When it began, the humble dhaba-style eating joint served only two dishes: Alu gosht and dal with roti. It has since grown to become a famous chain of restaurants with numerous outlets in India and abroad. It remains renowned for its Mughlai delicacies. Karim's restaurant at its original location in New Delhi was ranked 59th by Taste Atlas.

Central Tiffin Room, Bengaluru

CTR (Central Tiffin Rooms) is a legendary establishment associated with the charm of Old Bengaluru. It was started in 1920, serving an array of South Indian delights. People flock to relish the masala dosa here. CTR occupies the 69th position on Taste Atlas' list.

Gulati, New Delhi

Gulati began as a dhaba in 1959 and eventually became one of the most iconic restaurants in New Delhi. Its butter chicken is especially famous, as are its other North Indian and Mughlai dishes. Gulati in New Delhi was ranked 77 on the Taste Atlas list of the 100 Most Legendary Restaurants, as of December 2024.

Ram Ashraya, Mumbai

Founded in 1939, Ram Ashraya is one of the most iconic restaurants for South Indian food in Mumbai. Since it famously opens around dawn, it's also a great spot for an early morning breakfast. Ram Ashraya's classic upma, various types of sheera and yummy dosas attract legions of loyal customers from all over the city. Ram Ashraya was ranked 78th on the list of the world's 100 Most Legendary Restaurants for 2024-25.

