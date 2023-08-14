Indian Artist Breaks Record For Creating World's Smallest Wooden Spoon

An Indian micro artist currently holds the world record for the smallest wooden spoon

There are world records for unique types of inventions that never fail to fascinate us. Among the incredible feats making headlines is the record for creating the world's smallest wooden spoon. The official website of Guinness World Records (GWR) credits Shashikant Prajapati from India for making the world's smallest wooden spoon. According to the site, he made this attempt "for personal achievement." Wondering just how small Shashikant's creation is? Find out below.

The length of the world's smallest wooden spoon on record currently stands at only 1.6 millimetres (0.06 inches)! A recent report by GWR provides us with more details about this record-breaking piece of cutlery. The site states that in order "to be eligible for this record, the spoon must be a to-scale replica of a standard wooden spoon, meaning it must have a clearly evident bowl and handle." The micro artist used a craft knife and a surgical to carve the spoon from a single piece of wood. The article also reveals that Sashikant had once used a drawing compass to carve a chain from a piece of chalk. Such experiments are what first ignited his interest in micro art. Read more here.

Also Read: Watch: Andhra Man Cracks Most Walnuts With Head In One Minute, Creates World Record

Shashikant's record is dated 1st April 2023. Interestingly, the earlier record for this feat was also held by an Indian. In 2022, Navratan Prajapati Murtikar crafted a small spoon measuring a mere 2 mm (0.07 inches). Additionally, this is not the first time Shashikant has made a Guinness World Record. Before this, he broke the record for the most chain links carved from pencil lead not once, but twice - first in 2020 and then again in 2021. His record was broken in early 2023. But it still seems to be a testament to the versatility of his talent.

Also Read: Watch: US Woman Sets Guinness World Record For World's Loudest Burp