Drink This Healing Ajwain Kadha To Soothe Cold And Cough

It is that time of the year again! The chilly weather is giving way to the pleasant winds of spring. But let us not forget that this point of transition is often tied with a range of infections. Our general immunity takes a beating making us more susceptible towards cold, cough and flu. Fortunately, our ancestors have left us a treasury of home remedies that can not only help us heal naturally but also make us equipped for the season of flu. Ajwain is one Ayurvedic staple that has been used for a bevy of cooking and healing purposes. Its active compounds are said to do wonders for digestion. A healthy digestion is intimately tied with weight loss too. Also known as carom seeds, ajwain is used to alleviate gas, flatulence and curbs bloating. Some studies have also claimed that the herb may even help manage high blood pressure levels. Another very common use of this herb is in kadhas/concoction to soothe cold and cough.

(Also Read: Amla Benefits: Here's Why You Should Add Amla To Your Daily Diet; 3 Interesting Amla Recipes)

Why is Ajwain So Effective In Soothing Cold and Cough

The versatile herb has been part of Indian kitchens since time immemorial. The woody seeds have a peculiar pungent flavour that is used to flavour pickles, curries and parathas. Most of its therapeutic properties are derived from its active compound thymol that helps give your immunity a natural boost.

Ajwain is packed with a rich range of antioxidants, which help prevent free radial activity. These chain reactions are responsible for faster ageing, weakened immunity and even cancer. Carom seeds are also packed with antibacterial properties that help shield you against the seasonal infections. The rich anti-inflammatory properties of ajwain helps provide relief from agony and discomfort caused due to cold, clogged nose and chest congestion. Consuming warm ajwain kadha is also effective in thinning mucous and clearing your nasal passage enabling you to breathe easy.

(Also Read: Why You Should Be Drinking Ajwain Water Every Day: 6 Hard-to-Beat Reasons)

Ajwain has been part of Indian kitchens since time immemorial

How To Make Ajwain Kadha

You can brew a handful of ajwain in warm water and sip into the healing beverage through the day. Or you can enhance the healing properties of the beverage by adding other medicinal herbs and ingredients. Here is a recipe of a soothing ajwain kadha that may provide instant relief.

What would you need:

2 tsp ajwain seeds

Few tulsi leaves

1 tsp of black pepper

1 tsp honey

How to make the kadha

1. In a pan add ajwain seeds, tulsi leaves, black pepper, a cup of water and let it steep for 5 minutes.

2. Strain and serve. Add a teaspoon of honey to the concoction if you do not like the hot taste of the kadha. Make sure you do not add honey while the kadha is brewing. Excess heat kills the medicinal properties of honey.

Drink this kadha twice every day for quick relief. If you have more interesting recipes to share, do write to us in the comments section below.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.