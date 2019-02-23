Here's Why You Should Add Amla To Your Daily Diet: Try These 3 Interesting Amla Recipes

Amla For Good Health: Including amla in your daily diet may bring significant change in your health.

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is one of the fruits that used in many Ayurvedic and traditional medicines. It is known to provide effective treatment to various lifestyle diseases in the ancient Indian medicinal practice of Ayurveda. The fruit is believed to be nature's boon to revitalise potency, longevity, increasing immunity and strengthening of bones, and aiding weight loss. Packed with a lot of nutrients, polyphenols, iron, vitamins, and minerals, amla is a winter fruit and is available in almost every part of the country. Hence, it is one such ingredient that has long been hailed for its health benefiting properties.

Apart from the quintessential amla juice or amlachoorna, people across the country have experimented with the bright green, translucent fruit to make pickles, candies, murabbas, chutneys and other condiments. In South India, the fruit is used in preparing dal (lentil preparation) and often added to rice as well.

(Also Read: 12 Benefits Of Amla (Indian Gooseberry) For The Hair)

Amla is a winter fruit and is available in almost every part of the country.

Since amla is a great source of vitamin C as well as antioxidants known as polyphenols that are believed to combat and protect against cancer causing free radicals. It can also help balance all the three doshas (vata/pitta/kapha) in the body and treat the underlying cause of many health problems. Apart from these, amla is used in making beauty products such as shampoos, hair oils, tonics and wraps, facial scrubs, etc. It is considered great for maintaining lustrous, healthy looking hair as well as a clear and smooth skin.

According to a Delhi-based weight management expert, Gargi Sharma, "there are a number of ways amla can be used to prepare home remedies for curing various conditions such as cold and cough, mouth ulcers, dandruff, constipation and acidity."

Including amla in your daily diet may bring about a significant change in your health and the way you feel. One can include it in a variety of ways, from amla juices or powders to preparing quirky accompaniments out of it.

Here Are 3 Interesting Amla Recipes That You Can Try At Home:

Amla along with fennel, brahmi leaves and other spices give you a lip-smacking blend of flavours that will team well with almost anything. You can pair this chutney with chillas to make the culinary experience even more delightful.

Sweet potatoes are finely sliced, dipped in batter and fried to perfection. This healthy yet delectable amla recipe is sure to impress your taste buds. Serve it with a zingy amla dip and you're done for the day.

Sweet can be healthy when it is done with gooseberries! Boiled amla pieces are doused in sugar syrup and flavoured with cardamom. This easy amla recipe is perfect to boost your immunity. Prepare it in the winter months and make the most of it.

Whether you eat it, drink it or simply apply it, amla can do wonders for your hair and the results can be seen so quickly that you wouldn't want to let go of it!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



