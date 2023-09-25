Iconic Mumbai Restaurant Bademiya Closes Its Doors: NDTV Finds Out What The People Have To Say

Bademiya is a popular restaurant chain in Mumbai. Photo Credit: Instagram/bademiya_kebabs

In a city that never sleeps and is always bustling with life, Mumbai, there are some places that hold a special place in the hearts of its people. One such place, a beloved icon of Mumbai's culinary landscape, recently made headlines that broke people's hearts. We're talking about the closure of Bademiya restaurant, a place that has been a part of the city's food culture for over 75 years. Recently, the authorities issued a stop-work notice to one of the outlets, and the fans are not happy. NDTV took to the streets of Mumbai to hear what the people had to say about this disappointing news.

BadeMiya: Food That People Loved

For decades, this restaurant had been a culinary landmark in Mumbai, serving up the famous kebabs and curries. As we spoke to Mumbaikars, the overwhelming sentiment was one of nostalgia and sadness. For many, this iconic restaurant was a go-to place to satisfy their cravings. One local told us that Bademiya was one of the most authentic places for seekh kebab, barbecue delights, Mughlai street food, and more. The food had always been tasty, and the restaurant maintained consistent quality for so many years. One person revealed that their butter chicken roll and bhuna chicken roll were great. "The rolls are to die for," he exclaimed.

Another patron declared, "BadeMiya defines Mumbai!" He continued, "This news cannot deter my love and fondness for the restaurant. The food is so good that you have to go there and taste it to believe it."

One person said that this place is beloved by both locals and tourists alike. Many people visiting Mumbai ask where Bademiya is. "But if you are a local and you haven't been to Bademiya, you are not a true Mumbaikar," he said.

"Bademiya is very important to Mumbaikars," the statement of one local says it all.

Despite the sadness and disappointment surrounding the closure, there is also a sense of hope among Mumbaikars. Many expressed that they were hoping that all the problems would be resolved soon, and Bademiya would open its doors again.

The closure of this restaurant is a reminder that in the ever-evolving world of food and dining, the love and nostalgia for cherished establishments will forever endure in the hearts of those who experienced them.

