'I Truly Believe In This' - Boman Irani's Latest Reel Is All About Bonding Over Food

Food has the power to create meaningful connections between people. Undoubtedly, one of the best ways to bond with others is over a delicious and satisfying meal. Boman Irani also hinted at this with his latest Instagram reel. He shared a video showcasing a delectable lunch spread that he relished with his team. In the clip, we see Boman at the head of a long table indoors, with many members of his team smilingly seated around it. As the reel plays, we observe them indulging in several mouth-watering treats.

Find out which ones below:

One of the first delicacies we spotted was alu wadi. Also known as patra or pathrode, this traditional Indian snack is made using colocasia leaves (arbi ke patte). Among the appetisers, we also saw what looked to be batata (potato) vada. For the main course, the team savoured rice with a thick, yummy-looking gravy. There was also a bowl of a simple onion salad on the side. "A team that eats together, sticks together" read the text on the video. But Boman was not just referring to teams at work. In the caption, he emphasised the importance of eating together, in general. He wrote, "I truly believe in this. Be it family, friends or at the office." Watch the complete reel here:

We always like to see actors enjoying such moments with their team. Before this, Sara Ali Khan had once given us a glimpse into her lunch with her crew in Delhi. Their feast involved parathas, biryani and more. Read the full story here.

