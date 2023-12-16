Hyderabad Resident Finds Cockroach In Meal Ordered From Zomato, Company Responds

Zomato responded promptly to the concerning incident. (Image Credit: X/@Harshit99115881)

The usage of food delivery applications has increased significantly in recent times. As our lives have become fast-paced, it serves as a convenient option and helps save time. However, there has also been a growing issue regarding the quality of the food received. In the past, there have been several cases of people complaining about finding insects in dishes ordered from restaurants. Another such incident has come to light and has sparked concern about the food service industry. Recently, a resident from Bengaluru turned to X, formerly Twitter, to complain about a cockroach that she found in a meal that she ordered from Zomato. The food delivery company was swift to respond to the post.

The X user named Harshitha shared a video of the incident. In the clip, we can see a bowl of chicken fried rice filled to the brim with a small dead cockroach inside it. She expressed her frustration by stating, "I ordered chicken fried rice from Zomato from the restaurant 'Tapri By The Corner '. I got a cockroach in my food. I am absolutely disgusted with my order! This is completely unacceptable and unhygienic. We need an immediate resolution. #Zomato #FoodSafety". Check out the post here:

@deepigoyal@jagograhakjago@zomato

I orderd chicken fried rice in zomato from restaurent "TAPRI BY THE CORNER". I got cockroach in my food.

Absolutely disgusted with my order! This is completely unacceptable and unhygienic. Need an immediate resolution. #Zomato#FoodSafety" pic.twitter.com/f0JEqpKNSJ — Harshitha (@Harshit99115881) December 12, 2023

Zomato took cognizance of the complaint and responded immediately to the viral tweet. "That's really unexpected, Harshitha. We can understand how you must be feeling. Could you please help us with your registered contact number or order ID via a private message so that we can look into this immediately?" wrote Zomato. Take a look:

That's really unexpected, Harshitha. We can understand how you must be feeling :( Could you please help us with your registered contact number/ Order ID via a private message so that we can look into this immediately? https://t.co/e0YlFnEOoY — zomato care (@zomatocare) December 12, 2023

Just a few days ago, a similar incident took place with a resident from Hyderabad. He took to Reddit to share about the biryani that he ordered via Zomato, only to find a dead cockroach inside it. The post claims that the biryani was from a restaurant called Grand Hotel in Koti. It sparked various responses from the public, and they encouraged the man to file a complaint. Read more about it here.

Have you ever faced a similar situation while ordering food online? Tell us in the comments below.