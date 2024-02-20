How Your Cup Of Tea Might Just Keep You Healthy And Young - Experts Reveal

Tea is one of the most popular beverages across the globe (Photo Credit: iStock)

Tea is possibly one of the most popular beverages across the globe. You will find different people with different choices for their cups of chai. Some like it black, some enjoy a 'kadak' one with milk and sugar. Then there is a set of people who enjoy flavoured and herbal teas. Much like its variety, the drink has a fair share of controversies as well. While some refer to it as an energy booster, some claim drinking tea might leave you dehydrated. This is indeed confusing, which is why it is always better to consult an expert to understand the right dosage of tea for you. Trust us, having tea in moderation might have a good effect on your health. A recent study states the same. According to research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, drinking tea at least three times a week is linked with a longer and healthier life.

How Is Drinking Tea Associated With a Healthier Life?

A team of scientists from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China, conducted the study on 100,902 participants with no history of heart attack or stroke. They were then divided into two groups and followed up for a median of 7.3 years:

Group 1: The habitual tea drinkers, who drink tea three or more times a week.

Group 2: The non-habitual tea drinkers, who drink tea less than three times a week.

The researchers, during the study, found that the people who were drinking tea regularly were "associated with more healthy years of life and longer life expectancy," the report reads.

Link Between Drinking Tea And Longer Life:

Inference 1: Habitual tea consumption is associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease and all-cause death.

Inference 2: Habitual tea consumers had a 20% lower risk of incident heart disease and stroke.

Inference 3: Habitual tea consumers had a 22% lower risk of fatal heart disease and stroke.

Inference 4: Habitual tea consumers had a 15% decreased risk of all-cause death.

Inference 5: The favourable health effects are the most robust for green tea and for long-term habitual tea drinkers.

The Bottom Line:

"The protective effects of tea were most pronounced among the consistent habitual tea-drinking group. Mechanism studies have suggested that the main bioactive compounds in tea, namely polyphenols, are not stored in the body long-term. Thus, frequent tea intake over an extended period may be necessary for the cardioprotective effect," explains Senior author Dr. Dongfeng Gu, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.