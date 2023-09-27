How To Organise Food In Your Fridge? Here's The Correct Order Of Storing Food

The refrigerator is one of the most useful inventions. (Image Credit: Istock)

The refrigerator is one of the most useful inventions. It's because of them that our food stays fresh for longer periods of time. As important as it is to invest in a smart refrigerator, did you know the freshness of your food depends on how you store it inside it as well? Most of us simply throw food items inside the fridge wherever we find space. However, there is a correct order for doing so. All refrigerators come with a top shelf, middle shelf, bottom shelf, drawer, and door shelves. Knowing how to store food in the fridge can be a game changer, as it ensures that it remains safe to eat. Read on to find out what is the correct order for storing food in the fridge.

Food Storage Hacks: What Is The Correct Order Of Storing Food In The Fridge?

Top Shelf:

The top shelf of the refrigerator is the most easily accessible. It is the first thing that we see upon opening its door. Since it's within arms's reach, it's great for storing foods that we plan to consume within a day or two. This food organisation hack is perfect for storing packaged and cooked foods. Whether it's a bowl of leftover dal, rice, or sabzi, they all go on the top shelf. The temperature here is ideal for storing such foods, as it's not too cool and slightly on the warmer side. Avoid storing any raw food here to prevent your food from going bad.

Middle Shelf:

The middle section of your fridge should be used for storing dairy products. It provides the ideal temperature and will help preserve them for longer. It's neither too warm nor too cold; it's just the right amount of cool to keep them fresh. Keep all your yoghurt, butter, and cheese here. The middle shelf is also great for storing desserts. However, make sure to always cover them with plastic wrap or store them in an airtight container to prevent them from drying out.

Bottom Shelf:

The temperature decreases as we move further down the shelves. The bottom shelf is the coldest part of the refrigerator and should be used for storing meat or fish. Since they require colder temperatures to remain fresh, it's the best place to store them. Ensure that they do not come into contact with any other food to prevent cross-contamination. Avoid storing your meat on the top or middle shelf, and always use the bottom shelf for this purpose.

Drawers:

Nowadays, all modern refrigerators come with a drawer at their bottom. Wondering what type of food goes here? Well, the drawer is solely meant for storing raw foods. This includes all your fruits, veggies, and herbs. Make sure to always wash them nicely and store them in individual paper bags or cloth bags to preserve their freshness. Storing them all together can encourage the growth of bacteria and make them go bad quickly.

Door Shelves:

The door shelves of the refrigerator are quite useful for storage as well. However, as we tend to open the fridge door multiple times a day, it has a warm temperature. They may not be useful for storing perishable food items, but they are great for storing products that are less likely to be affected by changing temperatures. Juice packs, jam bottles, condiments, or any other preserved foods are great for storing here.

Now that you know the correct way to store food in the fridge, organise it accordingly and keep your food fresh for longer.