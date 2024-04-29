How To Make Ginger-Turmeric Shots: A Magical Elixir For Better Gut Health

Enhance your gut health with ginger-turmeric shots. (Image Credit: iStock)

A healthy gut is something that we all desire. If your gut health is left unchecked, it can lead to serious health ailments. To ensure it remains healthy, experts often recommend incorporating certain foods and drinks into your diet. Among the plethora of options out there, one that deserves your attention is ginger and turmeric shots. This magical concoction consists of essential vitamins and nutrients that can be quite beneficial for the digestive system. Weight loss coach Nidhi Gupta suggests incorporating it into your diet if you wish to keep your stomach happy. Along with ginger and turmeric, it also includes apples, beetroot, and lemon juice, which further enhance its nutrient value. Before we get into the recipe, let's understand its benefits in detail below:

Here Are Top 5 Benefits Of Ginger-Turmeric Shots:

1. Good source of vitamin C

These ginger-turmeric shots are an excellent source of vitamin C. The inclusion of apples in these shots is what gives them a dose of the vitamin. Not only that, but apples also bring in vitamin A and potassium along with them, making this concoction quite healthy.

2. Supports detoxification

Ginger-turmeric shots also help in detoxifying your body, thanks to the addition of beetroot, which aids in this process. The vegetable is also rich in iron, folate, and vitamin B6, which makes it a great addition to the shots and super healthy for your gut.

3. Has anti-inflammatory properties

Another advantage of sipping on ginger-turmeric shots is that they are rich in anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric is what contributes to this and prevents inflammation in the stomach, thereby preventing digestive problems.

4. Better absorption of nutrients

The addition of ginger to these shots makes them great for our gut. It's because ginger helps soothe the digestion process and aids in better absorption of nutrients. When combined with other ingredients, it can do wonders for our digestive health.

5. Boosts immunity

Ginger-turmeric shots can also help strengthen your immunity. If you have good immunity, your stomach will not catch infections and will be healthy. The addition of lemon juice in the shots is what makes them great for boosting immunity.

How To Make Ginger-Turmeric Shots For Gut Health

The recipe for this magical concoction was shared by weight loss coach Nidhi Gupta on her Instagram page. It's quite a simple recipe and you can make it in under minutes. Start by adding chopped apples, beetroot, turmeric, ginger, and lime juice to a juicer. Blitz everything together to form a smooth puree. Strain this through a strainer to ensure it's perfectly smooth. Once done, simply pour the puree into shot glasses, and voila, your ginger-turmeric shots are ready!

Sip on this magical elixir for improved gut health and maintain your fitness and well-being. Do share your experience with us in the comments section below.