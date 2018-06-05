How To Get Rid Of Acne: Top 8 Diet Tips To Prevent Skin Problems During Summers

Highlights Acne breakouts are common during summers. Avoid fried foods and junk foods to prevent acne breakout during summers. Add more fibre and vitamin A to your diet, for an acne-free summer.

Summer season is here and so is the season of skin problems. Acne and pimple breakouts are very common during summers, due to all the heat, oil and dirt, which tend to stick to the skin. This is why summer season demands that you take special care of your skin. However, it's not just your beauty regime that you need to change during summers. To prevent frequent acne breakout or to get rid of acne during summers, you may additionally need to add or eliminate certain foods from your diet.

Here are some diet tips to get rid of acne and prevent a breakout:

1. Avoid Processed Foods: Food items that are high in saturated fats and trans-fats, may increase production of sebum in the skin. This in turn may lead to acne breakouts. This is why you should avoid foods like sodas, packaged chips and crisps, salty and fatty foods.

2. Avoid Fried Foods: Foods like pakodas, French fries, samosas, etc. may not just increase the cholesterol in blood, but also disrupt blood circulation, worsening your acne problems.

3. Eat Fibre-Rich Foods: Fibre-rich foods are important to get rid of toxins from the body. Therefore, you must include fibre-rich fruits and vegetables, as well as dishes like oatmeal in your diet.

4. Eat More Foods Rich In Vitamin A: Foods such as carrots, sweet potato, pumpkins, spinach are rich in carotenoids, which get converted to vitamin A in the body. If you're planning to take this vitamin in the form of supplements, it's advisable to contact an expert dermatologist before consuming the supplements.

5. Reduce Intake Of Milk: According to Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and certified Macrobiotic Health Coach Shilpa Arora, milk may result in an acne breakout. Arora explains that cow's milk is loaded with growth hormones, which negatively affect skin health. So if your skin is susceptible to frequent acne breakouts, you may want to reduce consumption of milk.

6. Eat Foods Rich In Zinc: Foods like pumpkin seeds, oysters, kidney beans, etc. are rich in zinc and may prove to be effective in inhibiting action of acne-causing bacteria.

7. Eat Foods Rich In Omega-3: Foods like flaxseeds, chia seeds and fish oil should also be consumed more often, in order to keep your skin healthy.

8. Cut Down On Salt: Excessive consumption of salt is anyways said to be bad for health. It may also lead to acne. This is because salt contains iodine, which is a common culprit for acne.

Apart from this, some general tips to get rid of acne and pimples and keep them away, include drinking plenty of water, washing your face with a gentle cleanser and being mindful of what you are putting on your plate.



