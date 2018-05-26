How Are Obesity and Diabetes Linked: 5 Foods To Manage Diabetes

How Are Obesity And Diabetes Related
Experts and scientists around the world are still investigating deeper links between the two conditions. But it is believed that in obese people the natural inflammatory response of the body takes a hit. The excessive fat accumulated in the abdominal region leads the fat cells to secrete 'pro-inflammatory' chemicals. Because of this, the body's response towards the insulin produced by pancreas, is hindered by great extent. When the body is not able to respond to the insulin production, the symptoms of type 2 diabetes aggravate. The insulin resistance may also be caused due to the hindrance in the metabolic function of the body which is also suffered due to obesity. When there is excess fat accumulated, it causes the adipose tissues to release its fat content in the blood stream. If this is not checked for a prolonged period of time, it can also lead to insulin resistance.
Your diet can play key in managing diabetes. Here are some foods that have been known to show effective results.
1. Bitter gourd
Bitter gourd contains active substances that lend anti-diabetic properties like charantin which is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect and an insulin-like compound known as polypeptide-p. Drinking karela early morning on an empty stomach is very effective in regulating blood sugar levels.
2. Guava
Guava has a low glycemic index which is very important in a diabetes diet. It is also very rich in dietary fiber that ensures slow release of sugar. .
3. Tomatoes
Rich in lycopene, tomatoes are great for your heart. They also reduce blood pressure and the risk of heart complications associated with diabetes. Tomatoes are low-carb and also low in calories which make them a superfood for diabetics.
4. Beetroot
Beetroots are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients - all of which help in managing diabetes. The natural sugars in beetroot don't get converted into glucose in the body too quickly which makes them good bet for diabetics.
5. Cherries
Cherries like blueberries contain anthocyanins that pump the cells insulin production. So include cherries as a part of your healthy diet, you can have them raw or top your oatmeal with them.
CommentsAdd these healthy foods to your diet and see the results for yourself.