Higher Sun Exposure May Reduce Multiple Sclerosis Risk; Load Up On These Vitamin D Sources Too!

According to a study published in the Journal Neurology, people living in areas that receive more sun rays are likely to develop multiple sclerosis later in life. In multiple sclerosis, immune system tends to attack the protective sheath that covers nerve fibers and cause communication problems between the brain and rest of the body. The disease can cause the nerves themselves to deteriorate or become permanently damaged. As per the researchers, adequate sun exposure to the sun in childhood and young adulthood may especially be beneficial in terms of reduced multiple sclerosis risk.

While ultra-violet rays from the sun may cause sunburn and play a role in development of skin cancer, they also help the body produce vitamin D. Lower vitamin D levels have been linked to an increased risk of multiple sclerosis.

For the study, the team of researchers involved 151 women with multiple sclerosis and 235 women of similar age without the condition. The researchers found that women who lived in areas with the highest levels of UV-B rays between ages five to 15 years had a 51 percent reduced risk of developing multiple sclerosis as compared to the lowest group.

Now apart from sunrays, you can get vitamin D through dietary sources and ensure a healthy body. We suggest some foods that are rich in vitamin D sources.

1. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are high in vitamin D levels, so add them into your daily diet, be it salads, curries or even sandwiches. In fact mushrooms can naturally produce vitamin D when exposed to sunlight.

2. Cheese

Cheese is one of the tops foods that have high levels of vitamin D. So don't mind adding an extra layer of cheese once in a while to ensure your vitamin D levels are up.

3. Eggs

Vitamin D comes from egg yolk; however, we suggest you eat the whole egg as it one healthy source of protein too. So enjoy eggs at breakfast and see your vitamin D levels going up.

4. Fish

Most kinds of fish are high in vitamin D, especially oily or fatty fish. Choose to eat trout, mackerel, tuna or eel. Load up on fish and get your vitamin D levels in check.

With Inputs From IANS