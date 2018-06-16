High Vitamin D levels may reduce breast cancer risk: Foods Rich In Vitamin D

Top 5 Foods That Are Rich In Vitamin D

According to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE, higher levels of Vitamin D among women may reduce their risk of developing breast cancer post menopause. The study analysed that women with blood levels of serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (OH) -- the main form of vitamin D in blood -- above 60 ng/ml (nanograms per millilitre) had one-fifth the risk of breast cancer compared to those with less than 20 ng/ml. Therefore, researchers from the University of California-San Diego determined that the minimum healthy level of 25(OH) in blood plasma should be 60 ng/ml, instead of the earlier recommended higher than the 20 ng/ml. The lead author Sharon McDonnell from GrassrootsHealth, a non-profit public health research organisation sais, "Increasing Vitamin D blood levels substantially above 20 ng/ml appears to be important for the prevention of breast cancer." The study analysed data from two randomised clinical trials with 3,325 combined women and a prospective study involving 1,713 women with average age of 63.Add mushrooms to your diet at least four times a week and watch your vitamin D levels shoot up. They can be cooked, baked or pan fried and turned into a tasty and healthy delight. In order to reap more benefits you can sun dry them before consumption. Mushrooms can naturally produce vitamin D when exposed to sunlight.Cheese is one of the top 5 foods high on vitamin D. Well, spreading an additional layer of cheese on that morning slice of toast may not be such a bad idea after all. Ricotta cheese provides the maximum amount of vitamin D amongst others.All kinds of fish are packed with vitamin D. Typically oily or fatty fish contain more vitamin D than less oily fish. An example of oily fish would be a juicy thick fillet of salmon. Other common options are trout, mackerel, tuna or eel.Egg yolk is back in vogue and this time it's here to stay. Since the vitamin D in an egg comes from its yolk, it's important to use the whole egg--not just the whites. So bid farewell to the egg white craze and indulge in the most nutritious part of the egg.Soy milk is a plant-based milk produced by soaking dry soybeans and grinding them with water. While it contains the same amount of protein as regular cow's milk it boasts of high vitamin D, C and iron.