High Vitamin D levels may reduce breast cancer risk: Foods Rich In Vitamin D

Top 5 Foods That Are Rich In Vitamin D
1. Mushrooms
Add mushrooms to your diet at least four times a week and watch your vitamin D levels shoot up. They can be cooked, baked or pan fried and turned into a tasty and healthy delight. In order to reap more benefits you can sun dry them before consumption. Mushrooms can naturally produce vitamin D when exposed to sunlight.
2. Cheese
Cheese is one of the top 5 foods high on vitamin D. Well, spreading an additional layer of cheese on that morning slice of toast may not be such a bad idea after all. Ricotta cheese provides the maximum amount of vitamin D amongst others.
3. Fish
All kinds of fish are packed with vitamin D. Typically oily or fatty fish contain more vitamin D than less oily fish. An example of oily fish would be a juicy thick fillet of salmon. Other common options are trout, mackerel, tuna or eel.
4. Egg
Egg yolk is back in vogue and this time it's here to stay. Since the vitamin D in an egg comes from its yolk, it's important to use the whole egg--not just the whites. So bid farewell to the egg white craze and indulge in the most nutritious part of the egg.
5. Soy Milk
Soy milk is a plant-based milk produced by soaking dry soybeans and grinding them with water. While it contains the same amount of protein as regular cow's milk it boasts of high vitamin D, C and iron.