High Intensity Exercises May Improve Memory, Try These Foods Too!

Highlights High intensity exercises may lead to better memory Improvements in this type of memory from exercise might help It could have implications for an ageing population

Some physical exercises may not only help you lose weight but also help improve your memory. According to the study published in the journal of Cognitive Neuroscience, high intensity exercises may lead to better memory and brain functioning. It could have implications for an ageing population that is dealing with the growing problem of diseases like dementia and Alzheimer's. In the experiment, six weeks of intense exercise- short bouts of interval training over the course of 20 minutes, showed significant improvements in what is known as high-interference memory, which for instance, allows us to distinguish our car from another of the same make and model.These findings have been considered as important because the memory performance of the study participants, who were all healthy young adults, increased over a relatively short period of time. "Improvements in this type of memory from exercise might help to explain the previously established link between aerobic exercise and better academic performance," said lead author of the study Jennifer Heisz, Assistant Professor at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.The results of the study revealed a potential mechanism for how exercise and cognitive training may be changing the brain to support cognition.While physical exercise can improve your cognitive power, some foods can also help in boosting your memory. Here are some foods that you should add to your daily diet.Nuts and seeds are a storehouse of nutrients, which help improve brain functioning, including improving memory. Pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc that plays a vital role in sharpening your memory. Brain shaped walnuts are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients that help sharpen your memory. Eating a handful of nuts and seeds may help in improving your brain power.Eating blueberries daily can help fight against the onset of short term memory loss. Berries in general, when consumed regularly can help delay the symptoms of memory loss.Green vegetables are full of iron, vitamin E, K and B9 or folate which is extremely important for brain cell development, keeping memory related issues at bay.Enriched with vitamin E, avocados are also loaded with antioxidants that help in keeping the brain healthy and alert. Avocados are linked with lowering risks of Alzheimer's.With Inputs from IANS