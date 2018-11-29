Here's Why You Should Never Peel Apple Skin

"An apple a day, keeps the doctor away;" you must have heard this quote a zillion times, but have you realised that this quote explains how eating apple is super healthy and how it can save you from a plethora of health conditions? This noble fruit, according to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, is high in pectin fibre, and slow-release sugars that help to improve heart health and regulate the body's blood sugar levels. It also contains many important vitamins and minerals, and substances that promote strong and healthy bones. But did you know, apple skin or peel is healthier than you thought it to be. So, if you have been peeling apple skin, may be it is time to stop. We tell you why.

Benefits of not peeling apple skin

1. Apple peels contain fibre

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), most of the fibre content in apple is in its skin. Fibre helps you keep fuller for a longer period of time, further preventing cravings and hunger pangs. Also, fibre helps keep the liver healthy, further ensuring healthy bones. Fibre is also known to be good for boosting digestion and is great for diabetics.

2. May help protect your lung health

A powerful compound called quercetin is present in the skin of the apple, which is known to be anti-inflammatory in nature, and may protect your lungs and heart from various health conditions.

3. Apple skin may help you lose weight

The fibre content in the apple skin helps you keep satiated for a longer period, further preventing you to eat more. This, in turn, will result in lesser calorie-intake and weight loss. Moreover, the skin also contains polyphenols that have been found to reduce carb and fat absorption, further leading to weight loss. The low glycaemic index of apples (with the skin) may keep your blood sugar levels in check.

4. Apple skin may help protect your heart health

Quite a few researches have shown that the polyphenols in apple skin may be helpful in lowering blood pressure and cholesterol and also improve the elasticity of veins to ensure a healthy heart.

5. Apple skin is packed with vital vitamins

Vitamins A, C and K are present in apple skin. Moreover, it has essential minerals like potassium, phosphorus, and calcium that are beneficial for overall health. All of these nutrients protect your heart, brain, nerves, skin and bones.

So, if you have been peeling apple's skin, you have reasons to not peel it again. However, you will have to ensure that the skin doesn't contain wax. Vendors apply wax to make apples look appealing and new; therefore, always rinse and clean the apple thoroughly before biting into it. Here is an exceptional way to clean the apples that have wax on them.