Here's Why You Should Include Sweet Potato In Your Winter Diet

Winter season is here and so is the time to indulge in all-things warm and comforting. One such winter food that is not only appealing to the eyes but also to the palate is sweet potato. Sweet potato, or shakarkandi, is one winter food that is quite nutritionally rich. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "A single sweet potato contains more than a day's worth of beta-carotene and nearly all your daily vitamin C requirements." You can have it boiled or even roasted. Shakarkandi chaat is widely available across various parts of India during winter months and is one of the most-loved street food items in India.

Here are three reasons why you should include this winter veggie in your diet:



Promotes Skin Health



The high levels of beta-carotene in sweet potato benefits skin by fighting the free radicals that cause skin ageing. If you wish to have a soft, clear and supple skin, then make sweet potatoes a part of your winter diet and watch out for results. However, you must practice moderation.



May Control Glucose



As per the book 'Healing Foods', sweet potatoes are a traditional treatment for diabetes. They contain complex carbohydrates and adiponectin hormone, and a combination of these helps keep blood sugar steady.



Immune-Boosting Properties



High in beta-carotene and vitamin C, regular consumption of sweet potato could strengthen the immune system and help develop resistance to infections. Steaming or boiling, rather than roasting, preserves their slow-release carbohydrates and essential nutrients.



So, make the most of this winter veggie and up your nutritional profile in the best possible manner this chilly season.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.