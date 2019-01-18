Here's Why You Should Include More Bell Peppers In Your Diet

What's a salad without healthy and nutritious bell peppers? Sweet peppers or bell peppers are vibrant-looking delights that not only add a nice crunch to any dish they are added in, but also lend a sweet yet unique taste to the dish. A lot of Indian delicacies also involve the use of bell peppers. Available in green, yellow and red variety, bell peppers are replete with health-benefiting properties. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Part of the nightshade family, which includes tomatoes, potatoes, and eggplant, peppers are rich in antioxidants to benefit heart and eye health. Their vitamin C content boosts collagen levels."



Collagen is the main structural protein in the body that helps in maintaining the integrity of blood vessels, bones and skin. Bell peppers also play a crucial role in maintaining eye health. According to 'Healing Foods', "Possibly due to a combination of beta-carotene, vitamin C, lutein, and zeaxanthin, peppers have been shown to be protective against cataracts and age-related macular degeneration (loss of vision)."



You can make the most of this delight by eating it raw as part of salads or by simply preparing dips out of it. Stuffed peppers also make for a great delicacy. You may stuff the bell peppers with rice, mushrooms, potatoes, or any other vegetable of your choice. Here's how you can prepare stuffed bell peppers in the comforts of your kitchen.



So, the next time you prepare your meals, try adding these colourful delights to them and increase the nutritional count.



