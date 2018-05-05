Here's Why You Should Include Avocado In Your Daily Diet

Anti-Inflammatory Properties
Being abundantly rich in omega-3 fatty acids, avocados can come to great help in relieving joint pains. This is primarily because it has anti-inflammatory properties in it.
Boosts Digestion
Avocados are an excellent source of fibre that can make you feel full for longer. Since fibre takes longer to digest, it can keep your untimely hunger pangs at bay. You can savour it in the form of salads increase the nutritive profile of your meal. It can also prevent constipation and boost digestion at the same time.
Improves Eyesight
The good fats (MUFA) in avocados help absorb the antioxidants from other plant-based foods. It includes nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are known to be essential for eye health. Experiment with avocado and turn it into a dip to reap its maximum benefits.
Provides Radiant Skin
Due to the presence of vitamin C and E, avocados are considered to be extremely beneficial for the skin. Both these vitamins may help keep the skin soft and supple.
So what are you waiting for? Add this wonder fruit to your daily diet and reap its maximum benefits.