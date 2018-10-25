Here's Why You Should Avoid Canned Foods

In today's fast-paced life, a lot of people have started resorting to packaged, canned foods. Canned foods are easy-to-grab and ready-to-eat or cook; however, regular consumption of these can lead to a host of health conditions. If you are a weight-watcher who is looking to shed some extra kilos, then you must give up on canned foods as soon as possible. According to Dr. Shikha Sharma's book, '101 Weight Loss Tips', "Processed and tinned foods have high fat content and contain larger amounts of salt and various chemicals added for longer preservation. All of these lead to obesity." The excess amount of salt used in canned foods for preservation of food may lead to water retention in the body as well. Water retention can further lead to bloating, which can cause increases water weight in your body.

Canned or tinned foods cannot be as good and nutritional than freshly cooked food. Freshly cooked food is full of nutrients that can up your energy levels to a great extent. Canned foods may contain Bisphenol-A (BPA), which is a chemical that's often used in food packaging etc. BPA is believed to migrate from the can into the food leading to various health conditions that can cause a negative impact on the overall health.

These days, adulteration in foods is increasingly becoming a problem. Various studies have put the spotlight on the dangers of having too many canned foods like tuna, corn, tomatoes, etc. A research published in the journal Food and Function said that canned food products have over 100 times the permissible level of zinc in them. Zinc is undoubtedly a mineral that is required by the body; however, excess of anything can mess with the system to a significant extent. Apart from this, the increased amount of sodium used in canned goods can hamper your weight loss goals.

So the next time you go and have a walk down the supermarket aisle, do keep the above mentioned things in mind.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.