Herbal Tulsi Tea: An Ayurvedic Home Remedy To Treat Dry Cough

There is absolutely no denying the fact that dry cough can turn out to be quite annoying. Winters often bring along a bevy of diseases that can hamper our daily functioning. Dry cough is called non-productive cough as it doesn't produce phlegm or mucus. A persistent and ongoing dry cough can not only irritate your throat passage, but also impact your health further, if not taken care of properly. Pollutants, toxins and various other environmental factors can cause dry cough. If you happen to suffer from the same and are looking for some respite, then we're here to help.



A herbal tulsi tea may come to great help in providing relief from dry cough. A member of the mint family, tulsi (or Holy basil) is traditionally used in a lot of Ayurvedic medicines. Tulsi is often used to boost immunity as it has antiseptic and analgesic properties. Moreover, there are certain oils present in tulsi, which are known to clear congestion.



You can easily make tulsi tea in the comforts of your kitchen. All you need is a pan, water and a few tulsi leaves (around five to seven). However, make sure that you are picking fresh produce and don't forget to wash it thoroughly. Add one cup water in the pan and bring it on high flame. Add in tulsi leaves and allow them to boil for around 8-10 minutes, so the leaves infuse in the water. Now, extract the tea and strain it in a cup. You may also add honey and black pepper to this tea as they will only add to the healing process.



Drink this healthy tea daily and bid goodbye to dry cough problem.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



