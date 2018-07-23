Health And Weight Loss: How Detox Water Helps With Weight Loss

(Also Read: Benefits Of Alkaline Water: Health Benefits, How To Make Alkaline Water And Its Side Effects)
What is Detox Water?
Water infused with the flavours of fresh fruits, vegetables or herbs is called detox water. It does not only help your body get rid of toxins, but also helps you in shedding a pound or two. Detox water is also referred to as fruit-infused water.
The inexpensive and flavourful way of drinking water has revolutionised the world of fitness in a massive way. Making detox water is very easy. Simply chop up your favourite fruits, veggies or herbs, mix them with water (hot or cold) and drink it through the day. The best thing about detox water is the room it gives you to experiment. You can throw in as many fruits and veggies of your choice to enhance the flavour of your water and properties. Cucumber, watermelon, pineapple, cinnamon and mint; there are options galore. Infuse and drink.
How Does Detox Water Help In Weight Loss?
1. Boosts Metabolism: Detox drinks offer a major boost to your metabolism, thus aiding weight loss. A glass of lukewarm water with few drops of lemon can provide with a lot of benefits too. According to experts, this magic potion can boost the body's metabolism to a great extent.
2. Controls hunger pangs: Chugging water itself could help suppress hunger pangs by keeping you full. When you are full, you are less likely to binge on other fattening foods. To this water, adding a fibre-rich veggie like cucumber or fruit like pineapple may further help in keeping your hunger pangs at bay.
3. Low Calorie: Since detox water is made by infusing flavour and not blending it with other ingredients, the beverage is very low on calories. Choose low-calorie veggies like cucumber or herb like mint to prepare your detox water.
4. Fat-Free: Your detox water is just water and a bunch of fruits and herbs. In that way, the fat content of your beverage is negligible. Replace your high-sugar drinks with this detox drink and make the most of it.
5. Good for digestive health: Detox water provides your digestive system with healthy nutrients and enzymes that promote digestion. A good digestive system is key to weight loss.
Detox Water Recipes
1. Cucumber water
Did you know that 96 percent of cucumber is just water? This low-cal veggie is ideal addition to your water. Drinking cucumber water will help boost vitamin C levels, as well as beta-carotene, manganese, molybdenum, and various other antioxidants, including cucurbitacin.
How to make cucumber water:
- Slice a cleaned, peeled cucumber into 1/2 inch slices.
- Add cucumber slices in water. Allow the cucumber to sit for at least one and a half hour, before drinking. For best results, add cucumber to water and put it in refrigerator overnight. Consume next morning.
2. Lemon Detox Water
Lemon water has many vitalising nutrients. It helps kick-start your metabolism, aids weight loss and serves as an ideal antioxidant boost. Lemon is rich in pectin fibre that helps keep you satiated.
How to make lemon detox water:
- Take one glass of water.
- To your glass of water, add 2 tbsp. organic lemon or lime juice and 1 tbsp. organic honey.
- Mix well and drink right in the morning.
Try these detox water recipes and tell us how it works for you. As mentioned earlier, there is enough scope to experiment with veggies and fruits of your choice. So keep exploring!