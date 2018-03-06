Have You Been Skipping Your Breakfast? You Must Stop!

Here's why you should never skip your breakfast, no matter how busy or caught up you are.
1. Chances of developing diabetes increase
Skipping breakfast can mean putting yourself at the risk of developing type-2 diabetes as it may lead to chronic insulin resistance. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reports that one can increase their chances of getting diabetes by skipping breakfast.
2. Weight gain is inevitable
According to studies, those who have breakfast as their biggest meal of the day lost a significant amount of weight as compared to those who had a big dinner. Basically, if you skip breakfast, you tend to eat much more for lunch to compensate your body's need for food. This is why you enter the vicious circle of overeating.
3. May cause heart diseases
Most studies suggest that people having a healthy breakfast are at a much lower risk of heart trouble than the ones skipping it. Skipping breakfast has been associated with hypertension and elevated blood sugar levels.
4. May affect your cognitive functioning
According to a study published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association, eating breakfast could improve cognitive function. Breakfast helps the brain work better, further improving your memory and logic.