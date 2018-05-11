Gut Microbiome Affects Heart Disease Risk: Top 10 Foods To Improve Gut Health

A healthy gut and digestive system is linked in several ways to the overall health of the body. Research has earlier shown how a healthy gut flora can positively impact heart health in mice. Now a new study has shown that this might be true for human beings as well. A study published in the European Heart Journal, has indicated that a poor gut microbiome may be a potential risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, more effective in predicting heart ailments than cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, etc.

A report on the study in the journal says, "The gut microbiome influences metabolic syndrome (MetS) and inflammation and is therapeutically modifiable", adding, "Arterial stiffness is poorly correlated with most traditional risk factors." This is why researchers set out to analyse the link of the quality of gut microbiome with arterial stiffness, and ultimately heart health. For the study, the researchers examined the composition of gut microflora in 617 middle-aged women and its correlation with a measure of arterial stiffness.

The conclusion was clear: "Gut microbiome diversity is inversely associated with arterial stiffness in women", said the report, adding, "This first human observation linking the gut microbiome to arterial stiffness suggests that targeting the microbiome may be a way to treat arterial ageing." A healthy diet, rich in probiotic and pre-biotic foods is one of the best, most effective ways of maintaining a healthy gut. There are certain foods that you can add to your daily diet, to ensure the growth of good bacteria in your digestive tract.

Here are some prebiotic and probiotic foods to eat to maintain a healthy gut microbiome:

Prebiotic Foods

These are the foods that contain compounds that healthy gut bacteria can feed on. Basically, prebiotic foods are responsible for providing nourishment to the bacteria. Here are some of the best prebiotic foods to eat for a healthy gut:

1. Bananas

2. Almonds

3. Asparagus

4. Whole Wheat

5. Garlic and Onions

Probiotic Foods

These are the foods that have been allowed to undergo fermentation and when consumed they provide a fresh population of transient bacteria for the gut. They don't just enhance the population spread, but also help the resident bacteria perform their jobs better. Here are some probiotic foods to include in your diet for a healthy diet:

1. Yogurt

2. Dark Chocolate

3. Kefir

4. Pickles

5. Kombucha Tea



