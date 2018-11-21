Gurpurab 2018: Date, Time, Significance, Traditional Food And Celebrations

Guru Nanak Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated across India and the world on November 23, Friday. The Sikh festival marks the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, is a reminder for the devotees to follow his teachings and devote their life in the selfless service of God. The word Gurpurab is derived from the amalgamation of two words; Gur - which means the Guru or master, and Purab - which comes from the Hindi word parv, meaning day. Hence, it is the day associated with the Guru.





Guru Nanak Jayanti | When Is Gurupurab 2018?



This year will mark the 549th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The date of the festival varies from year to year, according to the Indian lunar calendar. Guru Nanak birthday celebrations 2018 will take place on November 23, Friday. Guru Nanak's birth is celebrated worldwide on the day of Kartik Purnima as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The purnima tithi begins at 12:53 pm on 22nd November, 2018 and ends at 11:09 am on 23/Nov/2018. (Source: Drikpanchang.com)



Significance And Celebrations Of Gurpurab | Guru Nanak Jayanti



Guru Nanak Gurpurab is celebrated as the day to remember the holy Guru. It is a reminder for the devotees to follow his teachings and overcome the five vices - lust, greed, attachment, anger and pride. His teachings stood in contrast with the religious practices of his time and became part of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs.



Two days prior to the festival, Akhand Path - a 48-hour non-stop reading of the holy book of the Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib is held at Gurdwaras. Nagarkirtan, a procession of devotees, is organised a day before Gurpurab. The procession is led with a palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib and followed by devotees singing hymns and prayers.



Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations begin as early as 3 am, on the day of the festival. The time period between 3 am and 6 am is called Amrit Vela, which is considered apt for recitation of hymns and meditation. It is then followed by Katha and Kirtan, which is a recital of scriptures and hymns in the praise of the Guru.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Langar | Guru Ka Langar



The Gurpurab celebrations are held with much fervour and joy at Golden Temple, Amritsar. Here, and at gurdwaras around the country, a special community lunch, called Guru ka langar is organised and served to anyone who wishes to join the festivities. Guru ka Langar is always a vegetarian and nourishing meal. Keeping the kitchen clean and preparing the langar under hygienic conditions is of utmost importance. Kada Prasad is prepared on this day to celebrate the holy festival of Gurpurab. Kada Prasad is a traditional sweet made using wheat flour, ghee and sugar. The prasad is prepared in large quantities to make sure it can be distributed to as many people as possible. Distributing sweets and lunch are considered a part of community service (seva) in the Sikh culture.



Wish you a very happy Gurpurab 2018!

