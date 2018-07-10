Green Tea For Weight Loss: Here's How A Cupful Of Green Tea Can Help You Shed Kilos

Green tea has emerged as one of the most popular health drinks lately. It is not just healthy, but is said to help you lose weight; thanks to the presence of numerous antioxidants and nutrients that provide plenty of health benefits. In fact, many studies have shown that green tea can increase fat burning, which can help you cut the extra flab. The high concentration of vitamins and minerals, in addition to the low calorie content, enhance your metabolism and improve your body's ability to burn energy. Pair your cupful of green tea with exercises and a balanced diet to ensure healthy weight loss. We tell you reasons as to why you should drink more green tea to lose weight.

Green Tea For Weight Loss

The caffeine present in green tea acts as a stimulant that has been shown to aid fat burning and improve exercise performance in various studies. The massive range of antioxidants known as catechins helps burn fat and boost metabolism that is key to lose weight. Green tea comes packed with less calories; so you can easily include green tea as your snack. Green tea helps elevate metabolic rate, increase fat oxidation and even improve insulin activity. It also contains an active ingredient known as theanine. It is a type of amino acid that helps in reducing stress by providing calming and relaxing effect on brain without sedation. This helps in losing weight easily.

According to Dr. Rupali Datta, green tea is a health drink full of antioxidants. You can consume it anytime you want to. It is imperative to understand that only drinking green tea wouldn't help lose weight, but some amount of exercise and a healthy diet along with cups of green tea should be taken into consideration.