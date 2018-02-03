Goa Carnival 2018: Dates, Schedule And Top 5 Goan Dishes To Sample

Highlights Goa Carnival 2018 dates have been announced. Float dancer Bruno Azaredo has been chosen as King Momo. You must try out Goan food while you're there.

The Goa Carnival 2018 is just around the corner and if you're a die-hard Goa loyalist then you must have booked your tickets for the colorful celebration of the state's history and culture. The three-day fest will run from February 10 to 13 and the main attraction of the carnival will be the float parades that will be lead through all major cities of the state. Tradition dictates that a 'King Momo' is selected to lead the parades through the cities and is believed to rule the state during the three-day fest. This year, float dancer Bruno Azaredo was selected as King Momo and he will lead the parades.

King Momo is considered the king of Carnivals in Latin American celebrations and he traditionally declares the decree of 'Eat, drink and make merry' which marks the beginning of the festival. Every year, the state tourism department receives a number of entries for the position of King Momo and one person is selected based on their credentials. The Tourism department also sets of carnival committees to ensure that the festivities promote the culture of the state and minimize commercialization of the floats. If you're in Goa during the three days of the Carnival, then you must also get a taste of the state's rich and vibrant cuisine.

Goan food reflects the rich and varied cultural heritage of the state and hence it is very unique and has a diversity of flavors and tastes in it. Some Goan dishes have become flag-bearers of its culture and are enjoyed and loved by vegetarians and meat-eaters around the world. Here are 5 dishes you must try if you're in Goa during the Carnival:

1. Bebinca

This layered Goan dessert is the queen of India's regional sweets. The cake-like sweet is made from coconut milk, eggs, butter and jaggery, instead of sugar.

2. Sorpotel

This pork dish is a must-try for all meat lovers. It speaks volumes about the impact of the Portugese colonizers of the state that is still visible. Almost every Catholic household in Goa has mastered this dish that typically served during Christmas.

3. Chicken Cafreal

Another representation of the Portugese culture in Goa, chicken cafreal will especially appeal to people who love spicy food. The chicken is marinated in a very spicy marinade paste and cooked in vinegar, until it's tender.

4. Chicken Xacuti

Typically served atop a bed of rice, this meat dish is unmissable for all carnivores. The gravy is prepared from poppy seeds, sliced or grated coconut and large dried red chilies.

5. Fish Curry

Goan fish curry is a sensational dish that all seafood-lovers wouldn't want to miss. Any Goan food experience is in fact, incomplete without the inclusion of the fish curry.



