Genetic Obesity? This Appetite Inhibiting Medicine May Help: 5 Superfoods For Weight Loss

Obesity is a condition characterized with excessive body weight which often paves way for a variety of disorders like diabetes, high blood pressure, and risk of cardiovascular diseases. Obesity is a complex condition which could trigger from a variety of reasons. Sometimes, two or more prevailing disorders in the body can also result in excessive accumulation of weight. While sometimes it is only because of poor dietary choices and sedentary lifestyle. Genetics also tends to play a role in developing obesity. Obese parents are more likely to have obese offsprings than lean parents. Several studies in the past have proven that the obese genes express themselves dominantly onto the genes of their children.If you are unable to maintain your weight loss due to your genetic predisposition to obesity, a latest study offers hope. In the study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, an injectable drug which is commonly used to lower blood sugar levels can help you fight overweight.The scientists around two to six per cent of all people with obesity develop obesity already in early childhood because they are genetically programmed to do so.Here's how genes play a role in offspring's obesity. Obesity-causal mutations in one of their "appetite genes" gives them a strong genetic predisposition for developing obesity, also called monogenic obesity.The scientists explained that their experience of hunger is over-ruling and their feeling of satiety limited. The findings revealed that this group of people with obesity can lose weight with the help of the medicine liraglutide - a modified form of the appetite-inhibiting hormone GLP-1 naturally secreted from the intestine when we eat."The appetite-inhibiting drug liraglutide has a positive effect on them. They feel less hungry and lose six per cent of their body weight within four months," said lead author Signe Sorensen Torekov, associate professor at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.For the study, the team examined a small group with obesity caused by pathogenic mutations in the so-called MC4R gene and those with obesity without the mutations.Both groups were treated with the medicine for four months. It is to be noted that no changes were made to their diet and level of exercise in this period.The findings revealed that individuals with this most common form of monogenic obesity lost 7 kg of their body weight compared to 6 kg for the people with common obesity.The scientists said that medicine acting as an analogue to our natural GLP-1 hormone is already available, as it has been approved by both the US Food Drug Association and European Medicines Agency for the treatment of obesity and Type 2 diabetes.As MC4R mutations cause obesity already in early childhood, the researchers are hopeful that the study could prove to be a relevant intervention in the ongoing studies around obesity and weight lossFrom children to adults, obesity sees no age and can affect anybody. Re-organising your kitchen, swapping the fat-laden unhealthy junk with nutrient-dense food is the best gift you can give to yourself.Some foods have the ability to induce weight loss and speed up the process as well, here are some of them you may like to includeEggs are extremely low in terms of calories and high in terms of nutritional value. Besides, eggs are very filling, which makes them the perfect food choice for weight loss. The high protein content of eggs reduces appetite, thereby cutting your overall calorie intake.Apples are rich in antioxidants, fiber and vitamins which keep you in a good state of health and of course, it is a delicious treat for your taste buds. They are naturally low in calories, and free of fat, cholesterol and sodium. Due to these properties, apples induce weight loss.Green tea is touted to be one of the healthiest beverages on the planet. This beverage is rich in catechins which boost your metabolism, thereby inducing weight loss.The complex carbs and fiber in oats keep you full for longer. Half a cup of oats give you 4.6 grams of resistant starch. This healthy carb boosts your metabolism, thereby inducing weight loss.Salmon is full of lean proteins which are beneficial in cutting the belly fat. It is also a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids, which again, is essential for your overall health.(With Inputs IANS)