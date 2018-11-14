Garima Arora Becomes First Indian Woman To Win A Michelin Star For Bangkok Restaurant GAA

Highlights GAA in Bangkok won a place in MICHELIN guide 2019 Garima Arora is the sous chef at GAA Gaggan Anand's restaurant maintained its two stars in this year's list

Michelin has released its closely watched guide to Bangkok, Phuket and Phang-nga for 2019 and with it India has got its first woman chef to win a Michelin Star. Mumbai-born Chef Garima Arora's GAA in Bangkok, made it to the list, sending a wave of jubilation among people in the F&B industry in India. Veteran journalist and food critic Vir Sanghvi posted a congratulatory tweet for Garima Arora and Gaggan Anand- the latter's restaurant Gaggan has maintained its place on the coveted list by retaining its two Michelin stars. Garima Arora is a Le Cordon Bleu alumnus, who studied at Jai Hind College in Mumbai and has also worked as a journalist, before she decided to chase her dreams of becoming a celebrated chef. She set up her restaurant in 2017 and has worked with the likes of Gordon Ramsay and René Redzepi, as well as Gaggan Anand.

Congratulations all around. Gaggan keeps his two Michelin stars. ( No one got three). Garima Arora becomes the first Indian woman to get a Michelin star.

And the Sühring twins, who cooked in Delhi a few months ago, go up to two stars @GAGGANBANGKOKpic.twitter.com/s1KeQluR1L — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) November 14, 2018

Chef Garima Arora's GAA is also the first and only restaurant in Bangkok helmed by an Indian woman, which was awarded the prestigious title of a Michelin-starred restaurant. This is the second edition of the 'MICHELIN Guide Bangkok, Phuket and Phang-Nga 2019 Selection', and it recognised 27 dining establishments in total. While 23 of these restaurants were awarded one star each, four had the honour of gaining two Michelin stars. Among the top four restaurants to get two Michelin stars were Gagga, Suhring, Le Normandie and Mezzaluna. Among those that made it to the list, the only street food eatery is the popular Thai shophouse restaurant Jay Fai.

In the official blog post announcing the winners, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides was quoted as saying, "This year's guide is a reflection of the growing talent in Thailand's culinary scene with many new restaurants added to the selection, including 13 specialising in Thai food, reinforcing Thailand's reputation as a go-to destination for gastronomy."