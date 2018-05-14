From Weight Loss, Detox To Healthy Skin: 7 Incredible Benefits of Green Tea 

If you are a fitness enthusiast and have not heard green tea, are you even a fitness enthusiast? Since green tea does not undergo any oxidation process like your regular tea, it is a much healthier pick, The many health benefits of green tea and its specific role in aiding weight loss has made it a favourite go-to beverage for those conscious about their health. Green tea is indeed a beverage that is making noise for more right reasons than wrong. Several studies have time and again spoken about the several health and healing benefits. Here are some you may not have known.Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that. Two of its most significant antioxidants are polyphenols and flavonoids that not only boost immunity but also protect us against cough and flu.Green tea and its effect on heart has been studied umpteen number of times. And researchers mostly in favour of the light beverage when it comes to keeping your heart healthy. It is said regular consumption of green tea helps in lowering cholesterol level. The antioxidants in green, black, and oolong teas can help block the oxidation of LDL (bad) cholesterol, increase HDL (good) cholesterol and improve artery function.According to consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta, if you feel hungry, green tea is the best drink to manage those untimely hunger pangs. It is just like drinking water, it helps induce the feeling of satiety. One cup of green tea will stop you from binge eating unnecessarily.Green tea is often seen as a miracle potion for weight loss. Catechins are one of the antioxidants present in green tea which are believed to boost metabolism, which helps cut down the extra inches round your belly.Had a heavy lunch? Detox with a refreshing cup of green tea. The polyphenols present in the tea help detoxify the body too.According to Nutritionist Lokendra Tomar from Weight Loss Clinic, "Green tea also contains an active ingredient known as Theanine. Theanine is a type of amino acid, which helps in reducing stress by providing calming and relaxing effect on brain without sedation. This helps in losing weight easily."Several studies have noted how oxidative damage may contribute to development of cancer. The antioxidants present in green tea are believed to have a protective effect and reduce risk of cancer.One drink, many benefits. So what are you waiting for? Grab your cup today.