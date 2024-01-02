From Seafood To Pancakes: What Kareena, Shilpa And Others Ate To Ring In The New Year

Foods enjoyed by celebrities to mark the New Year (Photo: Instagram @kareenakapoorkhan)

Happy New Year to everyone! The start of a new year allows us to weed out things we no longer want and embrace things we love, perhaps even more with time. This can mean different things for many people -- who we hang out with, what we wear, what we read, what we think, and what we eat. Choosing what to eat on the last day of the old year, or the first day of the new year, can speak volumes about our relationship with food. Here is what our favourite celebrities ate to ring in the New Year 2024.

Celebrity-Loved Foods To Welcome The New Year 2024 On A Delicious Note:

Kareena Kapoor

Actor Kareena Kapoor welcomed the New Year in style and comfort. She posted a picture on her Instagram in which she can be seen sitting on her bed with Saif and enjoying a glass of wine. "In my PJ with my man in a DJ. As cheesy as it sounds, it was the best night ever...2024. Spread joy and peace...Happy New Year, lovely people," she wrote in the caption.

Shilpa Shetty

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who is both a foodie and a fitness freak at heart, welcomed the New Year with a delicious bowl of Channa Dal Payasam, a Mangalorean dish made with chana dal, jaggery, cardamom, ghee, nuts, and coconut milk.

Parineeti Chopra

Newlywed actor Parineeti Chopra spent Christmas and NYE "quietly" with her husband and politician Raghav Chadha. She enjoyed chocolates in bed and warm, caramel-loaded beverages.

Mithila Palkar

Choosing to embrace a beloved dish, Mithila Palkar kick-starts 2024 with the classic breakfast -- Poha. The 'Little Things' actor started the New Year by enjoying a plateful of freshly cooked Poha in her PJs. She wrote in the caption, "The only best way to start your day, your week, your month, your year - eat Poha! Okay, bye! Happy New Year!"

Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar also decided to ring in the New Year on a beach vacation with her loved ones. Sharing glimpses from the vacation, she posted a street food video of Nutella Pancake in the making.

Mindy Kaling

Actor and screenwriter Mindy Kaling said goodbye to 2023 along with a list of things that are ‘out', and welcomed 2024 with a list of things that are ‘in'. When it comes to food, she plans to include meal prep, fancy sodas and washing berries really well in her 2024 list. What's kicked out includes diet soda, QR code menus and red meat.

Karisma Kapoor

Actor Karisma Kapoor, who is currently on a beach vacation in Thailand as per reports, enjoyed a plateful of fresh fruits on the first day of the New Year, wishing her fans a "bright and colourful new year." She also shared a carousel of pictures from her vacation, featuring fresh seafood cooked with veggies and flower-shaped treats.

Neha Dhupia

Actor Neha Dhupia received the most special treatment on the first day of 2024 by enjoying a feast cooked by her husband and actor Angad Bedi. Sharing a glimpse of her husband unveiling the dishes on her Instagram Story, Neha wrote, "Pots/pans/roasts and potatoes...first meal of the year cooked by hubby."

Bhagyashree

Actor and Nutritionist Bhagyashree started the New Year with a plateful of comforting and delicious lunch. She enjoyed vegetable pulao with a side of gravy and veggies. Yum!

Which foods did you pick to begin your New Year 2024? Tell us in the comments.