Foods To Avoid While Treating Malaria

Here's a list of foods that you must avoid while treating malaria: High fibre foods like whole grain cereals must be avoided by malaria patients. Instead, the intake of fruits and pulses should be increased as they provide adequate nutrition.

Eating fried and processed foods, junk oily and spicy foods can aggravate nausea and can disturb the digestion process in the body. They may also lead to diarrhoea.

Consumption of caffeine in the form of tea, coffee, cocoa etc must also be avoided.



Malaria is one of the most common vector-borne diseases which can prove to be fatal if not taken care of properly. It is associated with high grade fever and is transmitted by the bite of an Anopheles mosquito. This mosquito transports the parasites from one infected person to another. They eventually enter the blood stream infecting the red blood cells. In a recent study published in the Journal Scientific Reports, it was found that an ingredient which is commonly found in toothpaste, soaps and detergents could be used to combat malaria. The agent has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that can be used against antibiotic-resistant malaria parasite. The study was conducted by an artificial intelligent 'robot scientist' which helped the researchers in finding out that triclosan can stop the spreading of DHFR enzyme, which in turn can stop the parasite's growth in the blood stream.