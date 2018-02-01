Flu Season: Here's How You Can Prevent Flu Symptoms Naturally!

Flu Season: We enlist some symptoms of flu you must know

Winters might be enjoyable for many, but may bring along several ailments, of which cold and flu are the most common. These health problems can strike you anytime and drain you of all the energy; thanks to the weakened immunity system during this period. During this deadly flu season, it is important to identify the many symptoms that will tell you whether you have a viral infection or just a common cold. Some of the most common symptoms may include chills, fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and muscle and body aches; in case of children it may also include vomiting and diarrhea.

It is imperative to detect early symptoms of the flu, which can further prevent the spread of virus and possibly help you treat illness before it gets worse. Here are some symptoms of flu that you should know of- fatigue, body aches, chills, cough, sore throat, fever and gastrointestinal problems. Some of the severe symptoms may include chest pain, dizziness, breathing difficulties, recurring fever, worsening cough, bluish skin and lips and severe dehydration. It is best to consult a doctor right when you experience the early symptoms in order to avoid any complications.



Flu season: Try these natural ways to prevent flu symptoms



These home remedies could help prevent the harmful effects of flu.

1. Include garlic in your diet

Garlic is known to be a natural remedy for fighting cold and flu. It has a lot of anti-viral, antiseptic and antibiotic properties that prove to be beneficial during cold. Having a spoonful of raw, chopped garlic can provide instant relief.

2. Bring ginger to your rescue

Ginger has amazing anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties that can provide relief in the symptoms of severe cold and cough. Include more ginger to your tea, salads and food.

3. Honey

Honey gives an instant relief from severe cough. All you need to do is to have a spoonful of chopped ginger and honey mixture to get instant relief.

4. Onion

Onions are loaded with powerful compounds that help boost our immunity. Raw onion is an excellent remedy for cough associated with flu. It keeps the respiratory tract in check and provides relief from chest congestion.

Do consult a doctor in case the symptoms are worsening.





