Flaxseeds For Weight Loss: How Does This Nutty Treat Help Cut Belly Fat

It is often said that starving is not the way to sustainable weight loss. As a matter of fact, several studies and experts have claimed that doing so would not only prove detrimental to your health, but in the long run may also induce weight gain. If you starve for long, you would obviously be famished in due course of time. When you are hungry, you would binge on anything that is readily available, without keeping a track of calories. Your brain in such a moment also tends to direct you towards 'reward foods', which are mostly excessively sugary or salty, which is why it is a good idea to supplement your diet with all things healthy. There are plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and legumes that are often dubbed as superfoods for weight loss. One such weight loss superfood is flaxseed.

Here's How Flaxseeds May Help Facilitate Weight Loss

1. High In Protein : Flaxseeds are an incredible source of plant-based protein. They are particularly enriched in amino acids arginine, aspartic and glutamic. Proteins play a crucial role in ensuring healthy weight loss as they help induce satiety. Proteins also help increase levels of appetite-reducing hormones and reduce levels of hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less. For those who do not eat meat, a handful of these nutty treats could prove to be a nice alternative.

2. High In Fibres: According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Flaxseeds are a great source of soluble mucilaginous (gum-like) fibre that can lower "unhealthy" (LDL) cholesterol in the blood, balance blood sugar level and act as hunger suppressant". Fibres take long to breakdown and digest, making you feel full for a longer spell. Adding flaxseeds to your diet may also help promote regular bowel movements and digestive health, which is again very vital for weight loss.

3. Source of Good Fats: It is a myth that you need to eliminate all fat sources from your diet to lose weight. Fats are essential to sustain health and life. Fats make up our skin cells; they act as major fuel source for the body. For effective weight loss, you need to rule out all unhealthy, processed and trans-fat sources from your diet. Flaxseeds are an excellent source of 'good fats' you can guiltlessly add to your diet. The book 'Healing Foods' notes, "Their high omega-3 fatty acid content can help lower undesirable fats (triglycerides) in blood."

How to use flaxseeds:

Flaxseeds are hard and tough to crack, which is why it is best to grind them or sprout them. You can also purchase ground seeds from market. You can sprinkle these seeds in your salads, yogurt, oatmeal cereal or smoothie.

