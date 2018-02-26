Fitness Related Social Media Posts Could Impact Your Idea of Yourself: Study

With the boom in social media, there is hardly anything that is not updated first thing on our respective social media profiles. According to a latest study, when people make social media posts about their fitness regimen, it may be influencing for better or worse, the health of their friends too

The researchers said, the more the number of fitness of exercise related posts people find on their social media feed, the more conscious they feel about their own weight.

"Our results were mixed. Good can come out of this, in the sense that it can make some people more interested in exercising and feel better about exercising, but it might make other people feel worse about themselves if they are more concerned with their weight," said co-author of the study Stephen Rains, Associate Professor at the University of Arizona, US.

For the study, researchers asked 232 participants to log into their favourite social media site and look at the past 30 days worth of posts from their friends.

For the study, the participants were made to count how many of the posts -- photos or text -- depicted their friends engaging in exercise.

In this particular study, no specific kind of exercise was taken into account. Exercise was broadly defined as any physical activity for the purpose of maintaining fitness and health, which could include anything from hiking to taking a walk to going to the gym.

Participants were made to choose three of their social media connections who made the most exercise-related posts.

They were then asked how they perceived themselves and their bodies after the activity. They completed questionnaires. In these questionnaires, they measured the level of concern about their weight, their general attitudes about exercise. Their upward or downward social comparison was also studied in detail.

These mixed feelings are an indication that social media does have an impact on how one perceived themselves and deserves additional research. The study, published in the journal Health Communication.

Being healthy may have earned itself a tough reputation, but if you take things one day, one step at a time - it may not be that rigorous a deal after all.Here are some healthy food habits you must inculcate today.

1. Start With A Healthy Breakfast

Breakfast is often touted as the most important meal of the day by several nutritionists and it's time you take heed. Breakfast literally means break the fast. Since our body doesn't consume anything after dinner till we wake up the next morning, it is necessary to provide fuel to the body in the form of a healthy breakfast.

2. Stay Hydrated

Water is very crucial for a variety of body function. Processes such as flushing toxins and bacteria out of your bladder, aiding digestion, carrying nutrients and oxygen to the cells, preventing constipation and maintaining the electrolyte (sodium) balance are just some of the functions that happen better when the body is well-hydrated. You can load up on other hydrating drinks such as coconut water and fresh

3. Say Hello To Portion Control

Make sure your plate only contains the amount of food you need and not a morsel more. Eating when you are not hungry or right after a large meal is one of the worst things you can do to your body. It is always essential to maintain portion control.

4. Have a balanced diet

Our body requires three prime nutrients: Carbs, Proteins and Fats. Each play their part and each of them are essential for survival and none of the food groups should be randomly eliminated from the diet. Carbs and fats are as essential as proteins, you only need to make sure you consume good fats and complex carbs.

(With Inputs IANS)