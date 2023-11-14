Fine Lines And Ageing Signs, No More! 5 Natural Way To Boost Collagen In Skin

Diet tips to boost collagen naturally (Photo Credit: iStock)

We all want to look young forever. Don't we? Although that's not a practical thought, we can at least work towards slowing down the ageing process. And to achieve that healthy and glowing skin, we apply every possible lotion and serum available in the market. While we do not deny the goodness of these products, we forget that the most potent elixirs are born from nature's simplicity. Yes, we are talking about the healthy foods that nourish you from within. According to health experts, the world of gastronomy offers you a range of foods and drinks that can help you detox, slow down the signs of ageing, and also boost the production of collagen in the skin.

What Is Collagen? What Does Collagen Do For The Skin?

According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Collagen is a large protein, used to make the connective tissue, which in turn keeps all the other tissues together. Collagen is present in bones, joints, blood, muscles, and cartilage. It is considered the most important protein for healthy-looking skin as it gives it elasticity and strength."

With the loss of collagen due to ageing and other reasons, you may experience a low elasticity in the skin and other connective tissues. This also leads to lines, wrinkles, et al.

How To Boost Collagen In Skin: 5 Ways To Increase Collagen Production Naturally:

Hydrate yourself:

Hydrate your skin with plenty of water and water-based foods. Adding enough water to your skin cells helps you stay nourished and adds moisture to your skin. This further provides room for collagen production in the skin.

2. Load up on antioxidants:

Antioxidants help your skin detox, further boosting oxygen and blood flow in the cells. The property is also known to protect your skin against UV damage and trigger collagen protein formation in the skin.

3. Swear by vitamin C:

Vitamin C plays a vital role in the production of collagen in the skin. According to a study published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine, vitamin C has the potential to reduce oxidative stress parameters and help your skin breathe. Hence, experts suggest including vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables in your daily diet for healthy and glowing skin.

4. Limit alcohol consumption:

Alcohol dehydrates your body and skin. It also widens blood vessels, causing your skin to look red or blotchy. Limiting alcohol consumption helps your skin breathe and stay healthy for long.

5. Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables:

Fruits and vegetables contain powerful antioxidants that help protect skin from cellular damage caused by free radicals. Having the ones in season fortifies you with added nutrients that help you brave the weather and its effects seamlessly.

Now that you know the tips and tricks, we suggest following them wisely for healthy, glowing skin. Meanwhile, click here for the food options to boost collagen in the skin naturally.