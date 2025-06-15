Father's Day Cake Priced At Rs 5 Lakh Goes Viral For Its Unbelievable Cost

When it comes to expressing love for our fathers, some opt for thoughtful gifts, while others plan quiet dinners or heartfelt notes. But sometimes, the internet throws up surprises that make everyone stop and stare. This Father's Day, one cake managed to do exactly that - not for its taste, but for its jaw-dropping price. On the onset of Father's Day on June 15, a viral screenshot from a food delivery app caught everyone's attention for the most unexpected reason: a 500-gram Hazelnut Chocolate Cake was priced at an unbelievable Rs 5 lakh.

While most cakes listed on the same platform are priced between Rs 400 and Rs 599 - a Butterscotch Cake and a Red Velvet Cake respectively - the Hazelnut Chocolate Cake stood out as the golden boy of desserts. Social media users were quick to screenshot, share, and question whether this was a luxury treat or simply a hilarious glitch.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) was the first to post the screenshot of the ridiculously expensive cake. The post quickly took off, with Reddit also flagging it. Take a look:

#5lakhcake

This is really a very suspension thing so you guy's must have to check and have a look on this. pic.twitter.com/YvaBCW8oRj — Parul patel (@aur_btau_kya) June 13, 2025

It was probably a typo or a technical glitch in the delivery app, but the outrageous price quickly went viral and sparked plenty of buzz on social media.

A user joked on Reddit, "Bro, don't complain, at least they gave you 40% off."

Another wrote, "For Rs 5,000, you can buy 5 cakes, and for Rs 5 lakh, you can buy 5 iPhones. LOL."

A user joked, "For Rs 5 lakh, I could buy an entire bakery in my village."

The poster also wrote that they were "charging over Rs 80,000 as a delivery fee too."

What are your thoughts on this viral post? Tell us in the comments below!